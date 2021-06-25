MINNEAPOLIS – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced Friday afternoon to 22½ years for murdering George Floyd last year by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes.
Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill handed down the sentence after hearing victim-impact statements from four members of Floyd’s family, while Chauvin’s mother pleaded for leniency and Chauvin himself gave brief and cautious remarks that included expressing his condolences to Floyd’s loved ones.
Chauvin, 45, was taken immediately into custody for him to start serving his sentence. Cahill kept his remarks brief, saying he laid out the basis for the sentence in a court filing based on legal analysis and the facts presented during the trial.
“What the sentence is not based on is emotion or sympathy, but at the same time I want to acknowledge the deep and tremendous pain that all the families are feeling, especially the Floyd family,” Cahill said at the conclusion of the hearing, which lasted less than 90 minutes. “You have our sympathies and I acknowledge the pain that you are feeling.
“It has been painful throughout Hennepin County, throughout the state of Minnesota and throughout the country, but most importantly we need to recognize the pain of the Floyd family.”
Cahill also made it clear that his sentence, coming after many months of sometimes violent civil unrest in the Twin Cities and cities around the United States, was “not based on public opinion. I am not basing it on any attempt to send any messages. The job of a trial judge is to apply the law to specific facts.”
Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, had asked for probation and time served, or alternately, less time than the 10½ to 15 years recommended by state sentencing guidelines for someone like Chauvin who has no criminal history. Prosecutors had asked for 30 years, noting that there were four aggravating factors that supported a higher term than outlined by the guidelines.
The sentence gives Chauvin credit for the time he was jailed upon his initial arrest until early October and incarcerated again on April 20 after being found guilty, a total of 199 days. That means Chauvin will serve just shy of 14½ years in prison until Dec. 10, 2035, when he will be 59 years old, according to the state Department of Corrections. The balance of his term, to be served on supervised release, would run out on June 8, 2043, the agency said.
Chauvin is the second officer in modern Minnesota history to be sentenced to prison time for killing a civilian on the job. Jurors convicted him on April 20 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin was sentenced on the second-degree murder count. The offense carries a maximum term of 40 years, which is rarely given.
Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was sentenced in 2019 to 12½ years on second-degree murder for fatally shooting Justine Ruszczyk Damond while responding to her 911 call about a possible sexual assault in an alley.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was expected to hold a news conference in the courthouse, which is closed to the public, 15 minutes after Chauvin’s sentencing hearing ends. Floyd’s family, their attorneys, including civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, and the Rev. Al Sharpton were expected to make a public address outside the courthouse afterward.
Crump, who represented Floyd in a civil action against the city of Minneapolis that yielded a $27 million settlement, released a statement that read: “This historic sentence brings the Floyd family and our nation one step closer to healing by delivering closure and accountability. For once, a police officer who wrongly took the life of a Black man was held to account.
After Floyd’s family and the prosecution spoke in court, Chauvin gave brief remarks before hearing his sentence.
“At this time due to some additional legal matters at hand, I’m not able to really give a full formal statement at this time,” said Chauvin, dressed in a gray suit and his head closely shaven. “Briefly though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There’s gonna be some other information in the future that would be of interest, and I hope things will give you some peace of mind. Thank you.”