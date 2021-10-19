Congress recently blocked the Pentagon from moving more than $1 billion that defense officials had wanted to use instead on programs they consider higher priorities. More than $500 million of the money was for a handful of weapons built by powerful contractors.
The Pentagon had said it does not need the $500 million-plus that was appropriated for the fighter jets, helicopters, ships, vehicles and bombs made by four of its top five contractors.
But the congressional Appropriations and Armed Services committees, for reasons that none of them would divulge, insisted that the military spend the money anyway. All four of those panels must agree for the Pentagon to reprogram funds.
Such reprogramming requests, and congressional reordering of them, are common in Pentagon budgeting. The committees’ reasons for denying requests may be well founded.
But the public may never know if that is the case. None of the four defense panels provided CQ Roll Call an explanation for forcing the Pentagon to keep spending money on particular initiatives.
The fate of the latest reprogramming request shows how billions of dollars are moved — or are protected — with scant public scrutiny, unlike the hearings and reports that mark the regular budget process.
While the reprogramming documents are regularly made public, the rationales behind them are not explained.
Nearly half of the funding that Congress blocked from being diverted in the latest request was for initiatives of its top defense contractors — companies that provide jobs and spend on campaign contributions and lobbyists. This begs the question of how much politics, not national security, influences the committees’ decisions.
A Senate Appropriations Committee aide said the panel considers multiple factors when it weighs reprogramming requests, but the aide did not answer questions about particular programs.
Meanwhile, the Senate Armed Services Committee and House Appropriations Committee did not answer questions about the projects.
Monica Matoush, spokesperson for House Armed Services Committee Democrats, said the panel carefully analyzes reprogramming requests with a focus on helping the U.S. military achieve its missions.
“When making these complex decisions, the committee’s analysis is always focused on the program in question, never the constituencies associated with the program,” Matoush said. “Attempts to ascribe meaning to which constituencies ‘benefit’ from a certain reprogramming, or denial of reprogramming, ignores the many dynamics at play in each decision.”
But Mark Thompson, an analyst with the Project on Government Oversight, a watchdog group, was skeptical of lawmakers’ motives.
“It seems to have a lot more to do with their electoral security than our national security,” he said.