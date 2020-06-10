WASHINGTON – Lawmakers are considering new ways to approach the World Health Organization, as President Donald Trump’s intentions behind his threat to terminate the relationship remain unclear.
The WHO retains bipartisan support from Congress, even in the face of evidence that top officials praised China as the country delayed sharing critical information about the coronavirus outbreak. But many Republicans are seeking more transparency and accountability, with some even calling on WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to resign.
The next steps remain uncertain almost two weeks after Trump announced in a May 29 news conference that he plans to redirect money from the WHO as part of a broader crackdown on China. The United States pays $57.9 million in annual mandatory dues to the WHO and an additional $450 million in voluntary contributions, dwarfing those of other nations.
Lawmakers so far have received no details about what Trump’s threat of “terminating” the relationship means, or where U.S. funding would go instead. But most oppose a formal withdrawal, including key Republican senators involved in health and foreign affairs.
“Leaving the WHO makes particularly China an even greater force in the WHO,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo. “And I think a World Health Organization without us in it is not nearly as effective as a World Health Organization with us in it. They say they’re going to find other replacement vehicles for our world health involvement, and I’ll be interested to hear what those are.”
Chinese President Xi Jinping has already pledged a whopping $2 billion to help the WHO fight the coronavirus pandemic over the next two years.
“I think I understand (Trump’s) concern, and maybe we can reform the WHO down the road,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “But the main thing is to keep investing in the world health community.”
Graham said a couple of international health efforts created nearly two decades ago – the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR; and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria – “have been two good examples where American dollars have shown a dividend. But WHO right now is not in very good standing.”
A number of bills introduced by both Democrats and Republicans would urge more transparency in the WHO and boost funding or other commitments to global health. A couple of measures would take a sharper approach, including one bill that would ban voluntary contributions until China is booted and Taiwan is afforded full rights. Another resolution would urge the administration to withhold funds until Tedros resigns.
Stanford University professor Lanhee Chen told CQ Roll Call he is encouraging lawmakers, mostly senators on the Foreign Relations Committee, to develop ideas for new multilateral partnerships that could operate parallel to the WHO in addition to using U.S. contributions as leverage for more changes within the organization.
“There is some interest in pursuing, in some cases bilateral, in some cases multilateral, arrangements,” Chen said, noting that Australia is one country often discussed. “But there is a universal recognition that the WHO framework has been there for 80 years. It’s not going to be easy to replace it overnight, nor necessarily desirable.”
Redirecting funds is also easier said than done, since government money automatically comes with political pressure. That’s one reason that some nonprofits like Doctors Without Borders don’t accept federal funding. Any agreement would have to come with strong transparency and accountability rules, Chen said.
“There’s no easy answer,” he said. “It’s a challenge.”
But not one lawmaker has expressed interest in fully withdrawing, Chen said. Instead, discussions are focusing on issues like changing how the WHO is governed to streamline its authority and reduce undue political influence.
The State Department indicated that the U.S. is likely to remain a member, although the U.S. could apply additional pressure to the WHO to make changes or redirect global health funds toward other partnerships. A State Department spokesperson pointed to the WHO’s slow response to the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and the HIV/AIDS epidemic, which PEPFAR targets, as additional justification for halting funding.
“The fact is, the very political nature of the WHO – and the constant interference by member states for political reasons – makes it ill-equipped to handle fast-moving pandemics,” the State Department spokesperson said.