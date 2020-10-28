WASHINGTON – An alarming new surge of coronavirus infections drowned out President Donald Trump’s false claims that the health crisis was “ending,” as hospitals struggled Wednesday with a rising COVID-19 caseload in key battleground states.
Officials recorded more than 70,000 new infections a day across the country over the past week, more than ever before, with a record number reported in 29 states. As winter approaches and people spend more time indoors, the tally is expected to rise.
With only six days until voting ends, Trump has responded by downplaying the danger and accusing the media of focusing on the contagion to hurt him politically. “Covid, Covid, Covid,” he groused Wednesday on Twitter, insisting that after Nov. 3 “the talk will be how low the death rate is.”
More than 227,000 people have died of COVID-19 across the country since February, more than any other country.
Among the states hardest hit in the current wave is Wisconsin, which Trump won in 2016 but where polls show him now trailing behind Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee. Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in the state Wednesday, although his chief of staff and four other aides recently tested positive for the virus.
Hospitals in Wisconsin are nearing capacity, the state recently saw a record-high number of deaths in a single day, and infections are rising sharply. State health officials urged residents to leave home only when absolutely necessary and warned the crisis would continue escalating.
The virus also is raging in several other hotly contested battleground states that could decide the election, including Iowa, Michigan and Ohio. Biden leads or is in striking distance of Trump in those states.
In scathing remarks Wednesday near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said Trump had given up fighting the pandemic, accusing the White House of issuing a “declaration of surrender to the virus.”
Following a briefing by the public health experts who advise him, Biden argued that Trump’s refusal to acknowledge reality “is an insult to every single person suffering from COVID-19.”
The former vice president, who spoke shortly before he cast an early ballot, also blasted the Trump campaign for stranding supporters in frigid temperatures after a rally Tuesday night in Omaha, Nebraska. Several attendees were rushed to hospitals after they waited hours for shuttles to take them to their cars parked miles away.
“It’s an image that captures Donald Trump’s whole approach to this crisis,” Biden said. “He makes a lot of big pronouncements but they don’t hold up. He gets his photo-op and he gets out.”
More than 71 million people have voted early so far this cycle, or more than half the 139 million who voted in total in 2016, a trend that reflects both intense interest in the election and new voting patterns due to the pandemic.
Trump has insisted that the threat is overblown. Campaigning in Wisconsin on Tuesday, he railed against the state’s coronavirus restrictions – “Open it up,” he demanded – while thousands of supporters, many without masks, packed a speedway in West Salem.
On Wednesday, speaking in Bullhead City, Arizona, he mocked those who wear masks, falsely declaring that California requires a “special mask” even when eating.
“Boy, you know, when you have spaghetti and meat sauce, that mask is not looking ... ,” he said, trailing off and shaking his head.
He again boasted about his own recovery from COVID-19 after he was hospitalized for three nights, and given experimental drugs, early this month. First lady Melania Trump and their son Barron also tested positive in a coronavirus outbreak that swept through parts of the West Wing.
A campaign adviser, who requested anonymity to speak candidly, defended Trump’s remarks as projecting “optimism” because he got better due to “new therapeutics.”
One of Trump’s core closing arguments to voters – that he is the better candidate to revive the economy and protect stocks held in 401(k) retirement accounts – also took a hit Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 942 points.
The closely watched stock market index has fallen more than 5% since Monday as the pandemic worsened and congressional talks for a new economic relief package appeared to collapse until after the election.
“Expectations that COVID-19 would be under control by now have vanished and we see stocks falling by another 10 to 20% from here,” said James McDonald, CEO of the Los Angeles-based Hercules Investments.