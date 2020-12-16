CHICAGO – When someone gets a vaccine, how long will it take to become effective? What happens when groups of people are approved to be vaccinated? Are experts concerned about long-term safety? These are some of the many questions readers sent us that we’ve put to health and science experts.
Q. How long does it take before the vaccine is effective in the body?
A. The vaccine starts to work right away within the body, said University of Chicago Medicine infectious diseases expert Dr. Emily Landon. In a Chicago Tribune Facebook Live, Landon explained how it signals our immune system: “We create molecules that have our body make the proteins that basically act like a wanted poster for your immune system. They say, ‘This is what you’re looking for. When you find this, kill it.’”
Although the vaccine starts to work right away, how long it takes until you’re immune or able to fight off the disease is hard to say. Landon said with the Pfizer vaccine, about half of the time, data showed people had antibodies a few weeks after getting the vaccine. Researchers are still learning about how long this might protect people.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it typically takes a few weeks for the body to provide protection, so it is possible that a person could be infected and become sick with COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination.
Q. What will distribution of the vaccine look like?
A. The first thing to understand, Landon said, is “it’s not a single-file line.” Rather, when the vaccine is released to approved populations, it will be groups of people that are first priority, second priority, third priority.
“It’s not like Southwest boarding, it’s more like United boarding,” Landon said.
Groups of people will be able to get vaccines all at the same time. And this is important to understand because there might not be enough vaccines for everyone in those groups on the first day a group is able to be vaccinated. So there might be some waiting, but, Landon added, “It doesn’t matter too much in the grand scheme of things if you get vaccinated this Wednesday or next Wednesday.”
She added that you don’t have to go when your group is called. You can wait until the next group, if you still have some concerns about some aspects of the vaccine. For example, some people who are pregnant are assessing whether to get a vaccine. Landon won’t wait. “I am raring to go. I am signing up right away for my first time.”
Q. Given the speed with which these vaccines were developed and tested, what long-term safety concerns, if any, do you have?
A. Landon emphasized that there aren’t long-term consequences of other vaccines we already know more about. And for any issues that vaccines can cause, “They start upfront. They don’t start 10 years later.” So with the data we already have, we should have a good sense of what to expect.
“The short-term problems are all mild,” she said. “They may not feel awesome to you, because you have a pretty bad headache and you may feel really tired afterwards. But that is way better than having COVID.”
Headaches can be expected after the vaccine, she said, but with most people it goes away with Tylenol and within 24 hours, she said.
Q. What should people with allergies know about the Pfizer vaccine, now that British regulators are investigating 2 possible allergic reactions?
A. First, don’t panic, says Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and former board member at the Infectious Diseases Society of America. The recent news of possible allergic reactions is “a bit of a surprise,” he said, as this did not occur during Pfizer’s clinical trials. But varying things can happen after a person is vaccinated – we are, after all, giving them to many different people.
The system is working as it should, he said. Experts have detected this issue, and British officials are going to investigate further. “And they’ve said in the meantime, all you folks who have had allergies to other things, stand aside for the moment, and we’ll call you when we’re comfortable with this,” Schaffner said.
Q. If someone has already had COVID-19, could they still get the vaccine?
A. Yes, Schaffner said. In fact, experts hope the vaccine will offer even more robust protection than whatever protection someone gets from the infection itself. “If you’ve had COVID before, that’s OK,” he said. “You’re not going to have a more severe reaction to the vaccine or anything like that.”
Q. How long will the vaccine give people protection from COVID-19?
A. It’s hard to say, Schaffner said, and he knows this might be an unsatisfactory response. He, too, is eager to find out. “Just as soon as we start vaccinating a large number of people that will be assessed, and we’ll just have to stay tuned for further information down the road,” he said. He would not offer any estimate, saying this is a new vaccine and a distinctive virus, and more data is needed.
Q. Should pregnant women get a COVID-19 vaccine? What about women considering pregnancy?
A. Pregnant women are commonly excluded from research, and have not been included so far in clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine, despite groups like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists calling for their inclusion. This is an issue, said Dr. Kathleen Neuzil, co-director of the National Institutes of Health’s COVID-19 Prevention Network, as many in the health care field are women.
A Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine statement recommended that health care workers be offered the vaccine if pregnant, and that in general, pregnant women should have access to vaccines in future vaccine campaigns.
Dr. Emily Miller, assistant professor in the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at Northwestern Medicine’s Feinberg School of Medicine, said unknowns have to be “balanced against the risk of not getting the vaccine, which is the risk of acquisition of (COVID-19), which has concrete and well-documented risks. ... Through that lens, if we can remember that there is no zero-risk option, then the balance at this point favors receiving the vaccine.”
Women considering becoming pregnant will similarly have no available information on pregnancy after getting the vaccine. Miller said she will be watching closely to see if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices offers any pregnancy-specific guidance. She encourages patients to discuss their options with their health care provider.
Q. Does alcohol compromise the immune system? If so, should people limit or stop drinking during the pandemic?
A. The Zoom happy hours have added up. With Thanksgiving in our rearview mirror and more holidays on the horizon, opportunities for drinking are all around us.
The full impact of COVID-19 on alcohol use is not yet known, but rates of alcohol usage have been rising during the pandemic. According to the World Health Organization, alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes. The organization suggests people minimize their alcohol consumption – particularly during the pandemic. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) has issued communications warning people to avoid excessive drinking.
According to NIAAA Director George Koob, people who choose to consume alcohol should follow the U.S. Dietary Guidelines.
“A person’s pattern of alcohol consumption can have an impact on health,” he said. “The current 2015-2020 guidelines suggest limiting drinks to up to one drink per day for women or two drinks per day for men. Having one drink per day is not the same as having seven drinks all at once in a single day. It’s best to spread them out as recommended in the guidelines.”
Q. Need to get tested for COVID-19 during the post-Thanksgiving rush? Here’s how to find the most convenient and affordable options.
A. Health officials say that if you traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday, you should be tested for COVID-19.
To get the most convenient, affordable and reliable COVID-19 test possible:
Start with your primary care doctor; many doctors offer in-office testing. If you don’t have a doctor who does testing, then rapid testing, in-home testing or drive-thru testing are options. If an option is not affordable enough or closed to you due to restrictions, try crowdsourcing information to get up-to-date information about local testing sites, appointment availability, cost and wait times.
Looking for a rapid test with same-day results? Those tests are best for people who actually have COVID-19 symptoms, said Heather Keirnan, a nurse and vice president of operations for Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care. If you don’t have symptoms, the PCR test, which can detect very small amounts of the coronavirus, is a better choice, she said.
For those who care more about convenience than cost, private clinics offer shorter waits. Many require upfront payments of $175 to $300. If you want to submit a claim to your insurance company, check the rules for coverage. Your insurer may require that you are referred for testing by a doctor.
Q. Is it OK to travel if you’re in good health?
A. In a Nov. 19 “What The Health?” podcast from Kaiser Health News, Dr. Anthony Fauci said traveling “depends on your individual circumstances,” and that, “If you’re a 25-year-old person who has absolutely no underlying conditions, that’s much different than a 75-year-old person, a woman who’s on chemotherapy for breast cancer.”
Is it OK to travel if you don’t have any co-morbidities, and is it possible to do so safely? The short answer is no, according to Dr. Gregory Poland, professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the Mayo Clinic.
“It’s not a good idea,” said Poland, who is also director of the Mayo Vaccine Research Group. “What (Dr. Fauci) meant when he said that was your individual risk. But that’s only one side of the coin.
“The other side of the coin is the more times you bring more people together, the greater the risk for super spreader and transmissibility,” he continued.