MINNEAPOLIS – Millions of Americans are jeopardizing their health by avoiding hospital care, even in medical emergencies, for fear of contracting COVID-19.
Emergency room visits across the United States have dropped sharply since the pandemic took hold, even though doctors say patients are far less likely to catch the virus lying in a hospital bed than shopping in a store.
April saw a 42% decline in emergency department (ED) use nationally. That amounts to 900,000 fewer visits per week compared with the same time period a year ago, according to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“That is just a stunning number that suggests a lot of people are not seeking care for things they should be seeking care for,” said Dr. John Hick, a state adviser on COVID-19 and an emergency medicine doctor at Hennepin Healthcare, where emergency visits were 43% lower than normal in April.
At Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, ED volumes sank to 86 patients per day in April, just over half the normal level. At Regions Hospital in St. Paul, emergency trips dropped 35% to 167 per day in March and early April. Allina Health saw a collective drop of nearly 50% in visits to its 13 emergency departments in the metro.
Volumes are trending up, but they’re still at least 20% below historic averages.
At least 4 in 5 people who get COVID-19 have mild to no symptoms, while as many as 5% may need critical care in the hospital. In about 85% of the 30,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by lab testing in Minnesota since March 5, those contracting the virus no longer need to remain in isolation.
Case counts currently are plateauing in Minnesota. But early in the pandemic, Gov. Tim Walz and other officials said the greatest risk from COVID-19 would come from overwhelming the health care system with droves of sick patients. Elective and nonemergency procedures were canceled to preserve limited supplies of masks, gowns and other protective gear.
Hospitals now say they have adequate supplies of protective equipment and contingency plans to handle another surge if it comes. In the meantime, many patients have become sicker by staying home while hospitals have suffered dramatic declines in revenue from lost business.
“Patients have been coming back, and we are seeing people are sicker than they normally would be. And it’s because they are waiting,” said Dr. Brent Walters, medical director of the Emergency Department at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
Many Minnesota hospitals have implemented a wide range of enhanced infection-control measures to cope with the outbreak, including universal screening of patients, copious use of personal protective equipment and surface cleaning, and improvements in airflow and hallway traffic patterns. The result, doctors say, is a much lower risk of transmission in the hospital.
Health care workers have contracted the virus while on duty, but no source contacted for this story was aware of any patient getting the virus in the hospital. Neither was the Minnesota Department of Health.