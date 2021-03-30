Former President Donald Trump could be grilled under oath about accusations he sexually assaulted a former “Apprentice” contestant, following a ruling Tuesday by New York’s highest court.
The New York Court of Appeals ruled in a one-sentence order that Trump’s claims of immunity from Summer Zervos’ defamation lawsuit while in the White House were now moot.
Zervos alleges that Trump smeared her name to save his 2016 presidential campaign after she went public with allegations he groped her in separate encounters in 2007.
Trump successfully stalled the suit, which was filed in January 2017, thanks to legal arguments surrounding his status as president of the United States.
“The issues presented have become moot,” the Court of Appeals wrote.
Zervos, who appeared on the fifth season of “The Apprentice” in 2006, said Trump groped her at Trump Tower and in a bungalow of the Beverly Hills Hotel. Trump “kissed her on the mouth repeatedly” without consent, “touched her breast” and “pressed his genitals up against her,” according to the suit.
Zervos was one of at least 12 women who stepped forward during the presidential campaign and accused Trump of unwanted advances.
“Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign, total fabrication,” Trump said. “The events never happened.”