WASHINGTON – U.S. House Democrats will vote Thursday to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., of her committee assignments.
The Rules Committee voted Wednesday to advance a resolution that would greatly limit Greene’s ability to take an active role in legislating. Democrats said she doesn’t deserve to be an active participant in Congress after refusing to apologize or retract racist comments and baseless conspiracy theories that she has spread about mass shootings.
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, who chairs the committee, said Democrats were left with no choice after Republican leaders refused to take action.
“This is about who we are,” he said. “This is about this institution; this is about decency.”
Greene did not speak at the committee meeting, which was held virtually, and it did not appear that she even monitored it. She left her office building minutes after the meeting got underway and later attended the in-person House GOP gathering while the Rules Committee was still in debate.
Greene was defiant in an interview with the Washington Examiner that appeared to have taken place shortly before the meeting began. She said the controversy was only strengthening her support among conservative Republicans.
““How stupid they are,” she said of the Democrats on the committee, according the paper. “They don’t even realize they’re helping me. I’m pretty amazed at how dumb they are.”
The resolution was approved by voice vote. Republicans were opposed, saying it sets bad precedent by allowing the party in power to force the minority party’s hand on committee assignments. Several GOP members said they disagree with Greene’s statements but did not agree with Democrats’ proposal.
“I think these comments are indefensible,” U.S. Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma said. “I just think there is a different and better way to proceed here.”
The furor over Greene grew last month as headlines focused on her past confrontation with a teenage victim of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting and her spreading of false conspiracy theories about the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.
Greene’s critics were particularly enraged that those comments came to light at the same time as her appointment to the Education and Labor Committee, which deals with legislation regarding school safety and security.