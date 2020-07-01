Many major brick-and-mortar stores are not requiring customers nationwide to wear masks as states lift lockdown measures and COVID-19 hospitalizations reach crisis levels in new hot spots across the country.
Of 15 major retailers that responded to CQ Roll Call, four require masks be worn in stores: Costco, Apple, T.J. Maxx and Walgreens. Another 11 of the country’s largest retailers – including Walmart, Target, Starbucks, CVS, Macy’s and Trader Joe’s – say they don’t require them except when state or municipal regulations mandate it. Five other major retailers, including major grocery chains Food Lion and Albertsons, did not reply to multiple requests for comment.
Further evidence emerged in recent weeks that masks are effective at preventing COVID-19 transmission. A meta-analysis in The Lancet of 172 observational studies in 16 countries found that multi-layer cloth mask use could reduce the risk of infection, while a Health Affairs study found mask mandates in 15 states and the District of Columbia were associated with as many as 450,000 fewer cases over five weeks. Wearing a mask is among the few nonpharmaceutical interventions, along with social distancing and washing hands, that can protect people until a vaccine or effective treatments are discovered.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advocates wearing masks in stores and pharmacies and other times when social distancing is difficult. But President Donald Trump Trump has often declined to use masks and described wearing masks as a political issue instead of a public health measure.
In the absence of national policy, companies and customers must navigate a jumble of state and local rules. Workers in one state may have more protections than those in another area.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are climbing in 35 states, according to The New York Times. Many states allowed the resumption of shopping, eating out and vacationing before meeting the public health goals recommended by experts.
Risks Without widespread acceptance of masks, workers face two risks: a greater threat of being exposed to the coronavirus and the potential of a conflict over whether they should be worn.
Retailers have been reluctant to enforce mask wearing when it’s not required by state or local law. In some cases, the uniquely American polarization over masks has placed workers in dangerous situations.
Media reports and social media posts have shown workers being verbally attacked or deliberately coughed on after asking customers to wear masks. A private security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan – 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn – was reportedly shot and killed in May after a dispute arose over mask requirements.
“It’s very common in retail to instruct employees not to try to stop or chase shoplifters in order to avoid an unnecessary risk of violence, and many retailers have applied the same theory to masks,” J. Craig Shearman, a spokesman for the National Retail Federation, said in an email.