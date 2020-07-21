PORTLAND – Before midnight Sunday, several protesters tore down one section of a fence around the federal building, then another.
The hundreds of people gathered by the fence and in a nearby park greeted their action with a cheer, and some streamed inside the breach.
Then came the law enforcement response – first flash-bang devices, then tear gas that pushed the crowd west a few blocks into the downtown core.
This has been a familiar scenario in the late-night protests that have been ongoing here for more than 50 days.
But this time around, as on other recent days, the protesters targeted a fence around the U.S. District Courthouse where federal law enforcement officials were stationed – not the nearby Multnomah County Justice Center that houses the Portland police, who never ventured into this fray.
The protesters yelled “Black lives matter” and “all cops are bastards,” common refrains amid the continuing demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd. But a more frequent chant was “feds go home,” a sentiment also shared by city and state politicians in a singular note of unity in this fractious and tumultuous Oregon summer.
The evening didn’t end with a sudden quashing of the protest. Instead, it was a scenario familiar to many of the Portland police who took the night off – an hourslong standoff that culminated with a dwindling band of protesters regrouping and marching back toward the federal building, where someone started a fire under the portico at around 1:34 a.m.
The Trump administration tactics on display in Portland, at least so far, appear to belie the president’s Monday morning claim at the White House that federal law enforcement has done “a fantastic job in a very short period of time.” Those tactics include the July 11 shooting of a protester with a rubber bullet that left a young man with severe head injuries; the July 18 baton beating of a Navy veteran who offered no resistance; and reports of protesters picked up off the streets in unmarked vans. All of this has helped give the protesters new momentum.
“He (Trump) has no clue what he’s talking about,” said a man dressed in black early Monday morning who said he had joined in more than 40 of the Portland protests, and that they appeared to be dying down before the expanded federal law enforcement presence. As he spoke, protesters – with no Portland police anywhere in sight and federal law enforcement a few blocks away – tore apart fencing around an office building and used it to create a barricade.
FEDERAL PRESSURE INTENSIFIES
Federal law enforcement actions in Portland – and Trump’s talk about sending federal reinforcements to other cities – also have raised alarms not just in Oregon, but in Seattle and other places. Trump on Monday told reporters, “I’m going to do something – that, I can tell you,” and The New York Times reported plans are underway to deploy about 150 Homeland Security Investigations special agents to Chicago. Trump singled out several cities “run by very liberal Democrats” as places he might send federal agents.
“While U.S. Marshals have had jurisdiction inside federal courthouses for decades, it is unacceptable and chilling that this administration has formed and deployed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Rapid Deployment Unit and is sending federal authorities to conduct crowd control on city streets and detain individuals,” wrote Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and four other mayors in a Monday letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf.
The Washington Post reported that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) teams already were deployed to Seattle before July 4 in anticipation of major disturbances but then were withdrawn.