This election night, there’s a new statistic that may be the most important number for people trying to figure out whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden won the presidency.
Election officials in key battleground states and at The Associated Press are adopting a new measure aimed at estimating how much of the vote has yet to be counted.
With unprecedented mail-in voting this year because of the pandemic, the vote count will be more fragmented and results could be delayed in key swing states. That means the traditional number political analysts watched on election night – the percentage of precincts reporting – won’t capture the scope of the outstanding votes.
The AP plans to report results using an “estimated expected vote percentage” for specific races that includes all of the votes that the wire service expects to be cast, including mail-in ballots, provisional votes – ballots cast when a voter’s eligibility is questioned that are held for a period of days after an election to be checked – and military and overseas ballots.
Key states including Pennsylvania and Ohio plan to post the number of outstanding ballots to make it clear whether the unofficial vote margin between the candidates is large enough to declare an unofficial winner.
“Our goal is to provide as much transparency as possible on how far along the counties are as they carry out this critically important accurate counting process,” Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told reporters on an Oct. 14 call.
Some states, namely the crucial battlegrounds of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, aren’t allowed to even open the mail-in ballots until Election Day, which means the in-person vote totals will be available well before the mail-in count. With many Democrats planning to vote by mail, it could lead to an artificially high margin for Republican votes in the early hours of the vote counting.
By contrast, states like Florida, North Carolina and Arizona can start counting mail-in votes before Election Day, which means they will be able to post much more complete tallies soon after the polls close on Nov. 3.
The AP said it will divide statewide vote totals as they come in by an “estimated expected total votes” number based on its proprietary research, knowledge and expertise. That will represent the percentage of votes counted of the total that the AP estimates will be certified and may fluctuate as results come in.