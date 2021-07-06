FORT LAUDERDALE – Hurricane Elsa is back and is forecast to reach land along the northern Florida Gulf coast by late this morning.
Hurricane Elsa’s winds were at 75 mph as of 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday, just over the 74-mph minimum threshold for hurricane status. There is a chance for Elsa to strengthen further overnight before making landfall, forecasters said.
Seven counties have hurricane warnings in place, meaning hurricane conditions are expected within the next 36 hours, along Florida’s west coast, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
A hurricane warning is also in effect for west coast of Florida from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River in Florida’s Big Bend region, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A tornado watch is in effect for South Florida, including Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties due to Elsa’s potential for inclement weather on its east side. The possibility for tornadoes across north Florida will continue into today, the National Hurricane Center said, along with southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry before the tornado threat shifts to the eastern Carolinas and far southeast Virginia on Thursday.
Forecasters say Elsa will continue to track to the north and it is expected to move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida overnight and today. Hurricane Irma took a similar path in September 2017, according to AccuWeather.
As of 8 p.m., Elsa was 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa , moving north at 14 mph. Its tropical-storm-force winds extended up to 90 miles from Elsa’s center.
More than 20 counties along Florida’s west coast are under tropical storm warnings and 12 are under storm surge warnings ahead of Elsa’s arrival, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis. A total of 33 counties across the state are under state of emergency orders. Thousands were without power Tuesday night.
Elsa will most likely make landfall north of Tampa Bay in the Big Bend region between 8 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, DeSantis said at a news conference Tuesday evening. The governor stressed that anywhere east of Elsa’s eye will see some impacts from the storm.
The Tampa Bay region will start to see winds and rain from the storm between midnight and 3 a.m., DeSantis said.
“This is not a time to joy ride. You do have hazardous conditions out there,” DeSantis said Tuesday.
The National Hurricane Center extended tropical storm warnings up to the coast of Georgia from the mouth of St. Mary’s River to Altamaha Sound early Tuesday evening. The Georgia coast is expected to see tropical storm conditions by late Wednesday and possibly into South Carolina by Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Elsa, the earliest-forming fifth storm in recorded history, formed Friday and became the season’s first hurricane before it weakened back to a tropical storm Saturday morning over Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
And it continues to be a record-breaker, according to Dr. Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane expert and research scientist at Colorado State University.
Klotzbach said Tuesday that Elsa now holds the record for the fastest-moving hurricane the tropical Atlantic, and it is also the record-setting eighth-consecutive Atlantic basin hurricane to undergo rapid intensification, which occurs when wind speeds increase by 35 mph or more in a 24-hour period.
“There have been quite a few hurricanes that have been faster moving, but these have been at higher latitudes. Higher latitude hurricanes often move very quickly, as they interact with the jet stream. For example, Hurricane Irene in 1999 was moving at over 60 mph when it was starting to undergo extratropical transition.”
Warm water and low wind shear were the prime components for Elsa’s quick transition from tropical storm to hurricane last Friday when its wind speed went from 50 mph to 85 mph, he said, adding that those same two components led to rapid intensification for last year’s last seven hurricanes.