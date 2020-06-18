ATLANTA – Two Atlanta police officers charged in the death of Rayshard Brooks turned themselves in to the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, records show.
Garrett Rolfe, who is accused of shooting Brooks to death in the parking lot of an Atlanta Wendy’s last week, was booked on 11 counts, including felony murder, records show.
Rolfe, who was fired the day after the incident, is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in a Fulton County Magistrate Court at noon Friday.
Officer Devin Brosnan, who is charged with aggravated assault and three counts of violation of oath in the same case, was booked Thursday morning and released hours later on a $50,000 signature bond.
Brooks was fatally shot Friday night during a DUI arrest attempt in the parking lot of the University Avenue restaurant.
The 41-second struggle that ultimately ended in Brooks’ death began with a 911 call reporting that he had fallen asleep in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane and was blocking it.
Body- and dash-camera footage shows the officers trying to arrest Brooks after a Breathalyzer registered a blood alcohol level of .108.
“I think you’ve had too much to drink to be driving,” Rolfe is heard saying. A struggle ensues, and as Brosnan attempts to handcuff Brooks, he runs away. At some point during the encounter, Brooks grabs Brosnan’s stun gun.