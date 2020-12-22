Dr. Anthony Fauci eagerly rolled up his sleeve Tuesday – and promised protection is on the way for everyone.
The nation’s top infectious disease doctor hailed a coming “veil of protection” for the nation against the pandemic as he became the latest top official to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“As a symbol to the rest of the country, I want to show that I feel extreme confidence in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine,” Fauci said just before getting the shot on live television.
“We can have a veil of protection over this country that can put an end to this pandemic,” Fauci added.
He received the Moderna vaccine, the second shot to win approval from U.S officials, along with other staff at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.
Fauci’s turn to get the shot came right after Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who echoed his confidence in the new vaccines.
“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel after this dark period,” Azar said.
The vaccinations took place hours after Fauci spoke frankly about the potential danger of a faster-spreading variant of COVID-19 that has been identified in Britain.
Even though scientists believe the vaccine will be effective against the new strain, Fauci said the U.S. may have to join other nations in seeking to limit the spread of the variant.
Fauci called a total ban on travel from Britain “rather draconian” but suggested airlines may need to require testing for passengers from Britain.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday negotiated testing requirements with three airlines flying from Britain to the state.
President Donald Trump may decide as soon as Tuesday whether to impose more stringent rules.
Fauci also told ABC News that the general population should start getting vaccinated by the beginning of April and that most people should have the chance to get inoculated by mid-summer.