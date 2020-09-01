The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine should go to front-line health-care workers and first responders, followed by people at higher medical risk from the virus, said a group of scientists and academics advising the U.S. government.
The draft guidelines released Tuesday were developed by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine. Their recommendations will help U.S. health officials come up with a final plan to distribute a vaccine, once one is available.
“The primary goal of the committee’s allocation framework has a dual focus: maximization of benefit through prevention of morbidity and mortality and through reduction in transmission,” the panel said in the report.
The recommendations break the population into four groups, with the goal of targeting people both at high risk from the virus, and at risk of spreading it to others.
Group one includes front-line health workers and first responders, followed by people with health conditions that put them at risk as well as older adults in dense living settings. The group includes about 15% of the U.S. population, according to the report.
“Front-line health care workers are particularly important in stemming the pandemic and preventing death and severe illness,” according to the report. “Vaccinating these individuals not only enables them to provide these services, but also reduces the risk that they will spread the infection as they work in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, home care, and group homes, or return to their own homes.”
Group two includes essential workers, teachers and school staff, people in jails, prisons or homeless shelters, and people with moderate-risk conditions.