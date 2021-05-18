WASHINGTON – Senate leaders will likely have to renegotiate a $1.9 billion Capitol Hill security supplemental spending bill before they can clear the measure for President Joe Biden’s signature.
House Republicans expressed several concerns with the package Tuesday, including that a quick reaction force to secure the complex would be under the control of the District of Columbia National Guard instead of Congress.
Democrats assembled the bill, which was introduced Friday, in response to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, which disrupted the counting of the Electoral College votes from the 2020 election and left five people dead.
Texas Rep. Kay Granger, the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee, also voiced frustration that Democrats are moving forward without Republican backing and without any agreement on the costs of security needs.
The House is set to take up the spending package on Thursday, after which the chamber will leave town until June 14, though the Senate is expected to be in session for two weeks in the interim.
“By choosing to forge ahead with this bill today, I’m concerned that my colleagues are more interested in making headlines instead of headway,” Granger told the Rules Committee at a hearing Tuesday.
House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said Republicans had proposed a $2.4 billion supplemental that would have allocated half of the money to Defense Department COVID-19 response efforts. The GOP offer “was not a serious proposal in terms of looking at what we needed to move forward on, in terms of security at the Capitol,” she said.
Republican opposition to the bill will likely stall its consideration in the evenly divided Senate, where at least 10 GOP lawmakers are needed to advance legislation.
Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy has also expressed concerns about the House spending bill.
In a statement Friday, the Vermont Democrat said “we must make sure we are making smart investments in our security based on lessons learned. It is important to me that the Capitol, a potent symbol of our democracy, remain open and accessible to the public and does not feel like a militarized zone.”
The Biden administration announced Tuesday it supports House passage of the bill in a Statement of Administration Policy, but the document doesn’t include mention of the quick reaction force.
The package would provide funding to dozens of agencies, including:
–$529.7 million for the Architect of the Capitol to enhance security throughout the complex, including the option of a “retractable security system” with “pop-in fencing.”
–$520.9 million to reimburse the National Guard for the activation from Jan. 6 through May 23.
–$157.7 million for federal judges and federal court facilities security.
–$66.8 million for the District of Columbia emergency planning and security fund.
–$43.9 million for the U.S. Capitol Police response to the attack and $18 million for body cameras, training and equipment.