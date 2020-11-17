WASHINGTON – The CEOs of Twitter and Facebook defended their efforts to reduce the spread of online disinformation about the presidential election and the integrity of the U.S. voting system Tuesday as they faced an onslaught of criticism from Senate Republicans who accused the tech giants of censoring conservative views and favoring Democrats.
Testifying before Congress for the second time in three weeks, Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey and his Facebook counterpart, Mark Zuckerberg, told lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee that their companies did the best they could in unprecedented circumstances, though they acknowledged making mistakes while moderating content.
“We are facing something that feels impossible,” Dorsey said. “We are required to help increase the health of the public conversation while at the same time ensuring that as many people as possible can participate.”
Amid heightened concerns about the integrity of voting and the spread of disinformation, Twitter and Facebook have taken aggressive steps to moderate posts concerning the election. They slapped labels on tweets and Facebook posts by President Donald Trump warning that the messages might contain false information. They also suppressed the spread of a New York Post story critical of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Republicans saw such efforts as evidence that some of Silicon Valley’s biggest tech firms were on the side of Democrats and Biden. Democrats, on the other hand, argued the companies had not done enough to limit the spread of falsehoods by Trump and others assailing the integrity of the nation’s election system.
Senate Republicans were particularly incensed about how Twitter and Facebook handled a story published by the New York Post concerning emails purportedly sent between Biden’s son Hunter and leadership at the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, on the board of which Hunter Biden sat. During the final weeks before the election, the Post’s story became ammunition for Republicans claiming that the Biden family was corrupt, even as Democrats and many media outlets questioned the veracity of the emails and framed the story as a coordinated disinformation campaign.