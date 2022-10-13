The Jan. 6 House select committee unanimously voted Thursday to issue a subpoena to former President Trump, capping off what could be its final hearing by laying out the case that Trump was premeditated in his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“The committee needs to do everything in our power to tell the most complete story possible and present recommendations to help ensure nothing like January 6 ever happens again. We need to be fair and thorough and gain a full context for the evidence we’ve seen but the need for this committee to hear from Donald Trump goes beyond our fact finding,” Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said. “He is required to answer for his actions.”

Tags

Recommended for you