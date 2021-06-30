WASHINGTON – The House voted largely along party lines Wednesday to create a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump crowd.
The attack occurred while Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential results and forced Vice President Mike Pence and hundreds of lawmakers to flee. More than five people died in the melee or in the days after. At least 140 police officers were injured. More than 500 people have been arrested on charges including conspiracy and unlawful entry.
“It was a tragedy, and the American people need to know all the facts,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland said Tuesday. “That’s what this select committee is about, and I’m hopeful that our Republican colleagues will support it.”
The House voted 220 to 190.
Republican leaders urged their members to vote no on the bill, saying existing committees have the necessary authority to investigate and that the committee would be redundant and a distraction.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California invited a Capitol Police officer and two Metropolitan Police officers who have been vocal about their experiences in the melee Jan. 6 to watch the debate and the vote from inside the chamber. She also invited Gladys Sicknick and Sandra Garza, the mother and partner of Officer Brian Sicknick, respectively, who died after the attack.
The vote to create the House committee comes more than a month after a bipartisan attempt to create an independent commission to study what led to the attack and how it was possible it failed to get enough Republican votes in the Senate.
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., pointed out that the bill to create an independent commission was bipartisan and Democrats had agreed to nearly everything Republicans asked for. “Yet their leadership withdrew their support at the last moment and wouldn’t take yes as an answer,” she said.
The House approved the independent commission bill with the support of 35 Republicans. It was negotiated with the permission of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who urged GOP colleagues to oppose the final version because it did not include a broader investigation into the violence around Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020 and other matters. Pelosi and Democrats argue that that is too far outside the commission’s purpose. The bill then failed to get the 10 Republican votes needed to begin debate in the Senate.
Pelosi waited several weeks, she said, to see if Republicans could be swayed before moving to create a House select committee that, unlike the commission, will be made up of members of Congress.
Republicans indicated at the time that they were concerned that the independent commission’s investigation would drag into 2022 and interfere with the midterm elections. By law, the commission would have had to complete a report by the end of 2021. The House committee created Wednesday has no such deadline to complete its work, which could stretch on for months if witnesses refuse to cooperate.
Democrats cast the committee as a way forward toward a resolution. Republicans cast it as having a predetermined outcome of laying the blame at former President Donald Trump’s feet.
“They don’t want to get to the truth, but we will insist that we get to the truth,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.
“Democrats refuse to put together a truly bipartisan commission,” Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., responded. “Democrats are injecting partisanship into the investigation.”