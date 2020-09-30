WASHINGTON – How the U.S. should respond to China both economically and militarily has been an increasingly charged political topic, many of the legislative suggestions unveiled Wednesday as part of House Republicans’ China Task Force actually have a chance to eventually become law.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other GOP leaders criticized Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Democrats for not participating in the Task Force, which McCarthy said he had wanted to set up on a bipartisan basis. But McCarthy and the task force chairman, Michael McCaul of Texas emphasized the inclusion of many recommendations from Democrats.
“One of my greatest prides in the China Task Force, more than 60% of all the ideas in here by the way the process worked through,” McCarthy, a Republican from California, said.
McCaul cited a bipartisan effort to bring semiconductor chip production to the United States from overseas.
“These advanced semiconductor chips are critical to our national security, and so we worked across the aisle in the House,” and with senators “to get that language on the national defense authorization bill,” McCaul, the ranking member on the Foreign Affairs Committee said.
McCaul said he thought a number of the proposals could become law, perhaps as part of NDAA, after the election.
To that point, a third of the 180 legislative proposals have already passed either the House or Senate, according to a House GOP aide. According to an appendix to the document, many of those have been included in the fiscal 2021 defense authorization bill, which is currently the subject of negotiations between the House and Senate.
Speaking at an event for the unveiling on Wednesday, Rep. Mike Gallagher highlighted bipartisan, bicameral legislation to effectively block 5G network companies like Huawei from the U.S. financial system if they undertake industrial espionage or run afoul of sanctions. That bill has supporters ranging from House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming to Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat.
“I don’t know of another issue in American politics that united me and Chuck Schumer as closely as countering the Chinese Communist Party,” the Wisconsin Republican said, also citing his work with Maine Independent Sen. Angus King, on the Cyberspace Solarium Commission.
House Armed Services ranking member Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, has been among the champions of setting up a new Indo-Pacific Security Initiative within the Pentagon, and the leaders of the Senate Armed Services Committee included a similar proposal in that chamber’s defense authorization bill.