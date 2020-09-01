KENOSHA – President Donald Trump took his reelection message of law and order to riot-torn Kenosha and the key electoral state of Wisconsin on Tuesday, saying he doesn’t believe law enforcement is systemically racist and contending that those protesting for structural change in American society are ignoring those who want safety.
Making the trip over the objections of the Democratic governor and mayor, the Republican president lavished praise on a state essential to his 2016 election and a crucial one for his reelection prospects against Democrat Joe Biden. Trump vowed to pump millions of dollars to help rebuild Kenosha and fund law enforcement efforts statewide.
“Kenosha’s been ravaged by anti-police and anti-American riots,” said Trump, who criticized “violent mobs” for destroying businesses and throwing bricks at police in an act he likened to “domestic terrorism.”
But Trump did not visit Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man left paralyzed after being shot in the back by a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23, leading to days of protest, unrest and buildings destroyed by fire. The president also did not mention Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch charged with subsequently killing two protesters and wounding a third, a day after he refused to denounce the accused vigilante.
The Blake family did not welcome Trump’s visit and held their own event nearby. Justin Blake, an uncle, said the family refuses to let Trump use Jacob Blake’s shooting as a “political prop.”
In many ways, Trump’s message in Kenosha after touring some damaged businesses was a continuation of last week’s Republican National Convention, where he was nominated to seek a second term. Republicans view the issues of violence and social unrest as key to win back voters in the suburbs while accusing Democrats of pushing actions that make society less safe.
Trump described his rhetoric to reporters as “helping” to heal divisions because it was about “law and order.”
For their part, Democrats have contended Trump’s sharp rhetoric has been divisive and has encouraged acts of violence.
“This president long ago forfeited any moral leadership in this country. He can’t stop the violence – because for years he has fomented it,” Biden said during a Monday speech in Pittsburgh. “He may believe mouthing the words ‘law and order’ makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is. Does anyone believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is reelected?”
On Tuesday, after speaking at a roundtable with local political, business and law enforcement leaders at Mary D. Bradford High School, the site of the city’s emergency operations center, Trump was asked by a reporter whether he believed systemic racism existed in the nation’s law enforcement system.
“I don’t believe that at all. I’ve met so many police. I have the endorsement of like so many, maybe everybody. And frankly I think they’re incredible people. They want to do the right thing,” Trump said.
As for protesters’ calls for structural change regarding racism in society, Trump said he believed the issue should be considered from the viewpoints of those who aren’t in the streets.
“I think people are calling for structural change, and then you can take the people of Kenosha that aren’t here and that you won’t see and that aren’t protesting. But they want change also. They want law and order. That’s the change they want,” he said.
Before Trump’s speech, Felesia Martin, the vice chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said Trump needs to start showing strong, empathetic leadership and denounce the systemic racism that has led to police brutality and subsequent unrest and clashes between protesters on the streets of Kenosha and Portland.
“There is a void right now in America. What has happened here in Kenosha leads directly to Donald Trump’s door, and he will own this,” Martin said. “He must take responsibility for these actions that we are seeing across our television screens, across our devices every single day. The racism is ramping up, therefore the violence is ramping up across America. We must stand together and say, ‘No more.’”
Trump again sought to claim credit for calling in the Wisconsin National Guard to deal with Kenosha protests that turned violent, though Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made that decision. The president said he came to Kenosha to deliver a thank-you to law enforcement.
“What you’ve done has been incredible. It’s been really inspiring because you see it happening all over and it just never seems to end and it never seems to end because it’s almost as though they don’t want it to end,” he said.
Despite the significant political overtones of Trump’s visit, he did not mention Biden. But he did attack Democratic governors and mayors who do not heed his call for use of the National Guard or intervention by federal law enforcement to quell violence in their cities.
Trump said federal intervention of agents in Chicago, one of his frequent targets, has shown results, though his comments appeared to inflate the actual numbers.
Trump claimed 1,000 arrests by federal agents in the first month of the surge of federal law enforcement under Operation Legend, though it was unclear whether he was speaking about only Chicago. On Aug. 18, the U.S. attorney’s office noted that more than 60 people were hit with federal charges under Operation Legend since it began in Chicago on July 22.