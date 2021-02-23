WASHINGTON – A Jan. 5 FBI memo that warned of armed extremists’ plans to violently attack the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 never made it to the Capitol Police chief, a hearing Tuesday revealed.
The memo from the Norfolk, Virginia, office of the FBI stopped after it reached a sergeant in the Capitol Police office, former Chief Steven Sund told a joint hearing co-chaired by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
The Senate committee hearing was the first in a series of hearings examining what went wrong as thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the Capitol. The rioters threatened members of the Senate and House, including threats to hang Vice President Mike Pence and kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The attack on the building resulted in five deaths, 140 injuries to police and property damage.
“These criminals came prepared for war,” said Sund, who resigned following the Capitol breach. “I am sickened by what I witnessed that day.”
Sund said he learned of the report only Monday. It detailed social media discussions calling for people attending a pro-Trump rally Jan. 6 to come armed and ready to fight as they tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Some members of the Senate Rules and Homeland Security committees, as well as witnesses, questioned why the FBI sent the volatile report only as an email instead of using more urgent channels of communications. But several committee members remained incredulous that a suggestion of armed insurrection would not be forwarded by the Capitol Police intelligence unit to senior officials.
On the other hand, even without the FBI memo, Sund, as well as former sergeants at arms for the House and Senate, said they knew members of white supremacist groups and other extremists groups might be coming to the Capitol and some would be armed. That still did not signal to them the need for a greater law enforcement presence.
The level of tactical awareness displayed by the rioters took police off-guard. It resembled a well-organized military mission, witnesses said, including planting of pipe bombs at the Republican and Democratic national headquarters to draw police away from the Capitol.
Klobuchar said the testimony clearly indicated a “planned insurrection” replete with details that made it “highly dangerous.” The toll, said the Minnesota Democrat, “could have been worse.”
Klobuchar also noted various “intelligence breakdowns” that might have changed the outcome on Jan. 6.