The toll of COVID-19 does not always show up on a radiologist’s screen as blighted lungs. These doctors who peer beneath a patient’s the skin with the help of CT or MRI scans are increasingly seeing evidence of physical abuse by those patients’ domestic partners as a consequence of the months of stay-at-home orders, job loss and escalating family stress that the pandemic has wrought.
On the high-tech images they order, radiologists and their physician colleagues in hospital emergency departments are seeing fractured bones and bruised and punctured organs. The inquiries that result often bring forth the closely held secret of an abusive partner.
A new study finds that as the tightest restrictions on nonessential activities began to lift in Massachusetts, physicians at a large hospital in Boston saw a near-doubling of the proportion of domestic abuse cases that resulted in physical injury in comparison with previous years. The injuries were also dramatically more severe, prompting concerns that victims had delayed seeking care even as the violence against them escalated.
Experts on intimate partner violence have feared that such abuse would increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that fewer victims appeared to be coming forward for fear of being infected in a clinic, shelter or hospital emergency department.
In April, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called for measures to counter what he called a “horrifying global surge in domestic violence” linked to the pandemic and directed at women and girls. And a study in May of domestic abuse calls to police in 14 metropolitan areas around the U.S. found the pandemic and accompanying public health response had led to a 10.2% increase in such calls.
The new research finds evidence that physical abuse has both increased and escalated – even as the numbers of victims coming forward has decreased.
Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston identified 62 adults who sought help for physical and nonphysical abuse by an intimate partner between March 11 and May 3. That was far fewer than the numbers who came forward for help and/or treatment during the same period in 2019 (104 people), 2018 (106) and 2017 (146).
But the proportion of men and women whose abuse was physical – rather than verbal or emotional – was 80% higher in 2020 than in all three earlier years put together. And the physical abuse was much more severe.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available to assist victims of intimate partner violence 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling or texting (800) 799-SAFE (7233).