KENOSHA – The National Guard was out, smoke tinged the air, and word came that a Black man with gunshot wounds lay paralyzed in the hospital.
Almost three months after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, protests and violence were reignited in cities across the U.S. this week after a video showed a police officer appearing to shoot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in the back as he entered his SUV on a residential street in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Hundreds gathered overnight in this city of 100,000, in defiance of an 8 p.m. curfew, for a second night of protests. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets as demonstrators chanted, "No justice, no peace," in front of the county courthouse. Protesters hurled bottles and fireworks at police. A probation office was burned, and residents woke up Tuesday to see a church, a furniture store and other small businesses still smoldering from blazes hours earlier.
Officers took to the streets Tuesday evening as demonstrations grew in Portland, Oregon; New York City; and Washington, D.C. In Minneapolis, police made 11 arrests after groups broke the windows at the county jail. In Seattle, protesters lighted a fire in front of a police precinct and smashed the windows of a Starbucks. Hundreds also rallied in Madison, the Wisconsin state capital, clashing with police.
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who has summoned 125 National Guard members to Kenosha, and city officials are bracing for a third night of protests. Uptown Kenosha, the site of much of the damage, was cut off from car traffic, and the county courthouse, a focal point of demonstrations, was closed Tuesday.
A family lawyer said Blake is paralyzed from the waist down. Benjamin Crump, who also represents the Floyd family, called it a "miracle" that he was still alive.
Crump said that Blake's sons, ages 3, 5 and 8, were in the SUV as police shot Blake. The lawyer, who said officers had used a Taser on Blake before the shooting, called the officers "irresponsible, reckless and inhumane."
Speaking to the Chicago Sun-Times, Blake's father, who is also named Jacob Blake, said his son had "eight holes" from bullets in his body and that doctors were unsure whether his paralysis is permanent.
The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday when police responded to a domestic dispute. In a bystander video, two officers follow Blake as he walks around to the driver's side of a gray SUV. As he is reaching to open the door, the closest officer grabs Blake's tank top. Shots are heard in the video before the car horn beeps continuously as Blake falls onto it.
Kenosha police do not wear body cameras, though they do have microphones. The bystander video, which quickly spread across social media that evening, is the only one of the shooting to appear so far.
Two officers are now on administrative leave, a standard practice after police shootings. An investigation by state authorities is underway.
Blake reportedly was getting one of his children from a home near where his car was parked. Bystanders said they believed they heard police yell at Blake to drop a knife. Crump said Blake was "simply trying to do the right thing by intervening in a domestic incident."
Police have not said if Blake had a weapon or why police fired.