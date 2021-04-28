ELIZABETH CITY – A North Carolina Superior Court judge declined Wednesday to release to the public the body camera footage of the shooting and killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies last week.
Some of Brown’s family will be allowed to view, but not get copies of, the videos. Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster said the videos will be disclosed to Brown’s son Khalil Ferebee, a few immediate family members and one attorney within 10 days.
Officers’ faces, name tags and any other identifying information will be blurred or redacted in those videos, the judge said. There are four body camera videos and one dashcam video from a vehicle that the family will be able to view.
The videos will be held from release to the family for no less than 30 days and no more than 45 days, which will allow ongoing investigations to be completed, Foster said. The court will consider release at that point, depending on any potential charges.
H.P. Williams, a lawyer representing deputies in the case, clarified that release is delayed 30 to 45 days, but if charges are brought, the footage likely will not be shown until trial.
Foster’s ruling at the Pasquotank County Courthouse runs counter to arguments from both the sheriff’s office and the county, who pushed for the release of the video to the family and the public.
Brown, 42, was shot and killed in his car outside his home in Elizabeth City a week ago as deputies were serving search and arrest warrants related to felony drug charges.
The incident happened less than 24 hours after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.
Brown’s family emerged from the courtroom after the ruling in a somber line, his 92-year-old grandmother Lydia Brown leading in her wheelchair. They have pressed for answers for a week and hoped Wednesday’s ruling would give them comfort beyond a 20-second clip of footage that some have seen.
“I would loved to have seen it today,” said cousin Elisha Dillard. “He had his hands on the steering wheel. They had the advantage.”
The shooting has spurred nightly protests in Elizabeth City, where hundreds of people have demanded that the footage be made public.
For activists, Foster’s ruling brought a familiar sting, and they promised to resume a week of protest marches.
“This is typical of what goes on in Pasquotank County,” said Keith Rivers, local NAACP president. “They have failed to give this family any closure. How can we trust them? ... They continued to display that they will slow-walk this in hopes that it will go away.”
Mike Tadych, attorney for the more than 20 state and national media outlets seeking release, said the ruling is “disappointing” but within the judge’s discretion.
“We still believe release would be appropriate and even helpful in this case,” Tadych said.
The media organizations can file an emergency appeal to the ruling once the order is certified by the judge.
Foster ruled that the media did not have standing in this case, but even if it did “good cause does not exist.”
Amanda Martin, another attorney representing the media, said in a statement that if media members don’t have standing to petition the court for release of law enforcement video, the general public does not either. And her team believes that is legally incorrect, she said.
”We will review the judge’s written order when we receive it and decide at that point how best to appeal it immediately,” Martin said.
Foster also denied the immediate release of the footage to Ferebee. He said the court will reconsider the release after an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation and a decision on potential criminal charges.