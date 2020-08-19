MILWAUKEE – Stepping into history as the Democratic nominee for vice president, Kamala Harris offered her life story Wednesday night as a model of what America can achieve when it chooses diversity over division and unshackles itself from prejudice and pessimism.
In a moment without precedent, California’s junior senator – the daughter of a mother from India and father from Jamaica – became the first woman of color to run on a major party ticket. She is the first Black woman and the first South Asian woman ever nominated and the first politician from west of the Rockies chosen by Democrats.
The third night of the Democratic National Convention, which has nominated Joe Biden for president, began with an intense collection of videos featuring victims of gun violence and their families.
They included an Indiana mother of a child who was severely disabled by a gunshot to the back of his head while he was dancing at a party, and former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head from less than three feet away.
“I have known the darkest of days,” Giffords said, after the video showed her in speech therapy and walking slowly with a limp across the room. “Words once came easily, but today I struggle to speak. But I have not lost my voice. America needs all of us to speak out, even when you have to fight to find the words. ... We can let the shooting continue, or we can act.”
An 11-year-old girl American girl named Estela Juarez, whose mother – a 20-year resident of this country – was recently deported, read a letter to President Trump, spliced together with clips of him railing against immigrants. She told the president that her dad is a Marine who voted for him.
“My dad thought you would protect military families, so he voted for you,” Estela said. “He said he would not vote for you again after what you did to our family. Instead of protecting us, you have torn us apart. Now my mom is gone.”
Harris’ acceptance speech capped the evening.