WASHINGTON – Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in President Donald Trump’s impeachment, will retire after more than 21 years in the U.S. military amid concerns that his future will “forever be limited” in the Army as a result of his testimony against the commander in chief, his lawyer said.
“Through a campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation, the President of the United States attempted to force LTC Vindman to choose: Between adhering to the law or pleasing a President,” David Pressman, Vindman’s counsel at Jenner & Block LLP, said in a statement Wednesday. “Between honoring his oath or protecting his career. Between protecting his promotion or the promotion of his fellow soldiers. These are choices that no one in the United States should confront, especially one who has dedicated his life to serving it.”
A top National Security Council official at the time, Vindman’s testimony to the House during the impeachment saga – given in full-dress uniform – was among the most damaging to Trump, pitting the president’s claims of a “hoax” against the word of a decorated military veteran.
In his testimony, Vindman said Trump exerted “inappropriate” pressure on Ukraine’s president by seeking an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s family in exchange for freeing up congressionally mandated military aid needed to help fend off Russian aggression.
As director of European Affairs on the NSC, Vindman was among the first to be pushed out after the Senate acquitted Trump in his impeachment trial in early February.
Vindman “did a lot of bad things, so we sent him on his way,” Trump said in February when asked about Vindman’s departure from the NSC.
Some top Democrats praised Vindman when news of his retirement broke.