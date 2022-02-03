WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the leader of Islamic State was killed during an overnight raid by U.S. forces in Syria that also left a number of civilians dead, declaring the operation a success that eliminated a “major terrorist threat to the world.”
“Thanks to the bravery of our troops, this horrible terrorist leader is no more,” Biden said during an address from the White House.
Senior administration officials said all troops returned safely from the mission, and portrayed the slaying of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as a major victory in the nation’s counterterrorism efforts. Al-Qurayshi, who took over the reins of Islamic State in 2019 following the slaying of its previous leader, had been coordinating “the group’s global terror operations to include directing operations that pose a direct threat to the American people and our partners around the world,” said a senior U.S. administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.
Al-Qurayshi was one of the last of the original leaders of a now-hobbled terror network that just a few years ago held domain over 8 million people as it carried out attacks in Brussels, Paris and other cities. Though Islamic State has been stripped of its caliphate and depleted, it and al-Qaida have sought to expand in Africa and Southeast Asia, establishing branches and affiliates in dozens of countries, with the goal of attacking America and its allies, according to administration officials.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said Thursday that the group, “though still very much a viable threat, is now weaker.”
The administration officials said measures were taken to reduce civilian casualties in the raid against al-Qurayshi, but rescue workers with Syrian Civil Defense, a group of first responders known as the White Helmets working in opposition-controlled areas, reported that at least 13 people were killed, including six children and four women. They said they also provided medical assistance to a young girl who lived in the house.
U.S. officials blamed their deaths on al-Qurayshi, who they said blew up himself and his family in his third-floor apartment as the raid unfolded. An Islamic State lieutenant who had been barricaded in a second-floor apartment was also killed during the raid, U.S. officials said, though they did not specify how he died.
At least four children left the second floor safely, and a family on the first floor was removed safely, said the officials, who acknowledged that other women and children could have remained and died. They said they did not believe the reported totals of civilian casualties were accurate but did not provide their own accounting of how many bystanders were hurt or killed. Al-Qurayshi purposefully lived among civilians and used “these innocent people as a shield,” a senior administration official said.
U.S. officials spent months planning the raid. Biden received an extensive briefing on the proposed operation in December and gave the final go-ahead Tuesday morning. The president watched the raid, which officials described as “incredibly complex” and “high risk,” in real time from the White House Situation Room, officials said.
The administration officials said they long suspected al-Qurayshi would attempt to blow himself up during the operation, in hopes of destroying the building and injuring American troops and killing more civilians. In anticipation of such a suicide bombing, they conducted a remote engineering study to determine whether the building would withstand such an explosion and concluded that it would. The officials said the building largely survived the detonation, with American troops at a safe distance.
“He chose to blow himself up not just in the vest but to blow up that third floor rather than face justice for the crimes he has committed, taking several members of his family with him, just as his predecessor (did),” Biden said, calling it a “final act of desperate cowardice.”