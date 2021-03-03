WASHINGTON – Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s openness to a more modest federal minimum wage hike is being met with skepticism by liberals who are insisting the U.S. Senate take up the $15 an hour provision that most Democrats desire.
Acknowledging “it hadn’t been raised in quite a while,” McConnell said on Tuesday that a discussion on an increase was worthwhile, pointing to a GOP proposal by Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Tom Cotton of Arkansas that would lift the minimum wage to $10 an hour over four years.
But the rapid backlash among progressives to McConnell’s float of a possible compromise demonstrates the deep distrust many Democrats have of the GOP leader.
“It would be unwise for Democrats to compromise with McConnell,” said Robert Reich, the liberal economist and former secretary of labor. “A significant majority of Americans want the minimum wage raised to $15 an hour. ... McConnell is trying to give the Republicans a smoke screen to hide behind, because he knows raising the minimum wage is so popular.”
McConnell has consistently lambasted the $15 number as a measure that would cripple small businesses. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that such an increase would cost 1.4 million jobs but also lift nearly a million Americans out of poverty.
A handful of Senate Republicans have expressed some desire to boost the floor federal payment to low-income workers, which has sat at $7.25 per hour for a dozen years. Currently, 29 states and Washington, D.C., have a higher minimum wage than the federal standard. Full-time employment at the current rate yields around just over $15,000 in annual income.
“Nowhere in America – not even in Kentucky – can someone afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment when earning $7.25 an hour, the current federal minimum,” Reich said. (Kentucky’s minimum wag has remained at $7.25 per hour since 2008.)
McConnell’s full-throated backing of even a smaller minimum wage increase could bend the political dynamics toward a compromise, but many Democrats view the Kentuckian’s offering as stale.
“What McConnell’s suggesting as a floor for the negotiation is way too low, at least six to seven years past where the debate is,” said Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of Our Revolution, a liberal group that spawned from Bernie Sanders’ first presidential campaign.