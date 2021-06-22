WASHINGTON – The decision on how to cover an expensive and controversial new Alzheimer’s drug could be settled by letting Medicare run its own trial to study payment and treatment implications.
Aduhelm, from drugmakers Biogen and Eisai, won accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month despite objections from the agency’s advisory committee. While clinical trials proved the drug significantly reduced amyloid beta plaques in the brain – which are associated with the disease – the drug failed to show evidence that it slowed progression of the disease itself.
The companies now have nine years to complete an additional clinical trial demonstrating that the drug can reduce the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, although revoking approval for a drug is rare.
Three members of the FDA advisory committee have resigned over Aduhelm’s approval, pointing to the lack of efficacy data and the high chance for dangerous side effects such as bleeding and swelling in the brain. Biogen’s $56,000 list price also sparked immediate backlash from patient advocates that included the Alzheimer’s Association, which pushed to get the drug across the finish line.
Focus has now shifted to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which needs to determine whether and how to cover an unproven drug at a cost capable of bankrupting the Medicare program. The drug has major implications as well for the Medicaid program, which has less authority to exclude coverage.
A few influential experts are now backing an idea to test both the cost and treatment implications through a payment pilot under the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. The office has sweeping authority to force providers to participate in experiments that waive provisions under federal law.
Peter Bach, director of Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Center for Health Policy & Outcomes, and Craig Garthwaite, director of health care at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, wrote an op-ed last week urging CMS to undertake a demonstration that would pay full price for the drug in some regions of the country, while paying nothing in other regions. The move would largely limit use of the drug to the covered areas, creating a control arm that would give CMS more data on whether the drug actually works.
“Evaluating whether payments are worthwhile is exactly the type of thing Medicare’s research center was created to do,” they wrote.
Bach chairs the Medicare Evidence Development & Coverage Advisory Committee, or MEDCAC, which is sometimes tasked with assisting CMS when the agency sets national coverage standards for a particular product. Regional contractors make independent coverage decisions in the absence of a national coverage determination.
CMS has not said whether it plans to issue a national determination or whether one was requested by an outside group, but industry experts are confident that a national decision will be the ultimate outcome. If that’s the case, the agency might tap a handful of experts from the advisory committee to aid in deliberations.
The demo idea is also endorsed by Joseph Ross, the advisory committee’s vice chair and a Yale School of Medicine professor.
“My point of view is that if this product is going to be available on the market, then anyone who gets it should be entered into a clinical trial or some type of study for us to better understand the outcomes that are associated,” he told CQ Roll Call. “The challenge of it being just a study of patients who get this therapy is that to be able to observe changes in the progression of Alzheimer’s, any slowing of the decline in cognitive status would be really difficult to disentangle without a control arm.”
Melissa Garrido, a research associate professor at the Boston University School of Public Health and an advisory committee member, said she wasn’t sure CMS would determine that the drug is medically necessary. Some type of decision factoring in a requirement for additional evidence and data is possible, she said, although a demonstration would need to account for differentiating factors such as income and geographic disparities.