WASHINGTON – President Trump showcased his executive powers on the political stage Tuesday night, issuing a pardon and overseeing a naturalization ceremony during the second night of a Republican National Convention that featured a norm-busting speech by the country’s top diplomat and a lineup of Trump family members.
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo interrupted a diplomatic mission to Israel to praise Trump’s foreign policy, which often has been as unorthodox as Pompeo’s willingness to blur the line between partisan politics and U.S. diplomacy, a move that already has sparked a House ethics investigation.
First Lady Melania Trump capped the evening with a moving and deeply personal speech from the White House Rose Garden, a rare public outing for one of the most reclusive of White House spouses. Unlike most other speakers, she acknowledged the suffering many Americans have faced in the coronavirus pandemic, offering empathy that the president rarely shows.
“I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you’re not alone,” she said, she said, promising the administration would fight for vaccines and therapies.
She expressed deep sympathy for the victims and their families, and promised that her husband – who she acknowledged was “not a traditional politician” – will not rest “until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic.”
Four years ago at the Republican convention in Cleveland, Melania Trump’s RNC address was quickly found to have been plagiarized from Michelle Obama’s 2008 DNC address, an embarrassing error that she blamed – after two days of evasions and denials – on her speechwriter.
On Tuesday morning, an advisor to the first lady said in a television interview that Mrs. Trump has written “every word” of this year’s speech herself.
The second night of the RNC mostly featured hard-edged appeals to conservative activists, pocketbook voters and a sustained rewriting of the president’s record on a host of issues.
Pompeo praised Trump’s success in destroying the Islamic State caliphate, and bringing home U.S. hostages. But he overstated Trump’s incomplete efforts to broker a substantive trade deal with China, and his stalled efforts to negotiate a nuclear disarmament deal with North Korea. S
Speaking from Jerusalem, Pompeo said America is “more secure, because President Trump has put his America First vision into action. It may not have made him popular in every foreign capital, but it has worked.”
Two of the president’s adult children, Eric and Tiffany Trump, echoed the rousing, grievance-laden remarks delivered a night earlier by his brother, Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who framed the election choice in stark terms and sought to rally the president’s political base.