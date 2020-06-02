MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Department of Human Rights will launch an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department after filing a civil rights charge related to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody last week.
The probe, announced Tuesday by Gov. Tim Walz, will look at Minneapolis police policies and procedures over the past 10 years to determine whether the department has engaged in discriminatory practices toward people of color.
“This is not about holding people personally criminally liable,” said Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero, who will lead the investigation. “This is about systems change.”
Lucero said this will differ from past examinations of the Police Department. First, the state Human Rights Department will work with city leaders to try to make some quick changes, she said. There will also be a longer process to potentially reach a consent decree, which can be enforced by the courts, Lucero said.
“This is not a report. This is something that will result in court action and require change,” she said.
The investigation follows the arrest and charges against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, a white officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes before he died. Three other police officers were fired after the deadly encounter.
“We are going to establish peace on the streets when we address the systemic issues,” Walz said.
The move is the first time the Human Rights Department has launched a systemic investigation into the largest police department in the state.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said an agreement with the state could be a needed catalyst for change that he considers to have been hindered over the years by the Minneapolis Police Federation, the department’s powerful police union.
“For years in Minneapolis, police chiefs and elected officials committed to change have been thwarted by police union protections and laws that severely limit accountability among police departments,” Frey said. “Breaking through those persistent barriers, shifting the culture of policing, and addressing systemic racism will require all of us working hand- in-hand.”
Minneapolis police union President Lt. Bob Kroll did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Kroll has been an outspoken critic of the city’s liberal leadership, which he says is anti-police and holds back on needed resources and manpower. In a recent letter to the rank-and-file, he blasted the city’s handling of the riots following Floyd’s death, saying officers had been made “scapegoats” for the continued violence.
Meanwhile the City Council issued a joint statement welcoming the state scrutiny. In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, council members presented a wide range of ideas about how they hope this investigation could help reform the Police Department.
Some want to defund the department quickly, though others prefer to take a longer approach, soliciting more community input before drastically overhauling the force. Some talked about increasing community oversight of the department, or sending different kinds of first-responders to overdoses or domestic violence calls.
“I know you don’t care what we say. You care about what we do, and this is action,” said Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins.
Jenkins noted that the city, as a whole, has some of the largest racial disparities in the country.
Police Department data also shows in disparities in how Minneapolis police use force. While 40% of city residents are people of color, they are involved in 74% of all cases of police use of force, according to the most recent department data available. Black people are involved in 63% of the cases.