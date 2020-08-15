More signs of the turmoil at the U.S. Postal Service emerged this weekend after at least one of the service's iconic blue mailboxes was removed from a Baltimore street corner.
Residents in the city's Abell neighborhood reported Saturday the mailbox disappeared, although accounts varied as to when. At least one resident saw the mailbox as of late Friday afternoon. Others recalled the mailbox disappearing several days prior.
A local USPS spokeswoman could not be reached for comment.
The box's removal prompted concern from area residents amid reports from across the country that mailboxes are being removed wholesale and growing fervor over moves made by USPS in advance of the November election. Photos have surfaced online of the mailboxes being loaded into flatbed trucks by the multiples in Oregon and Massachusetts.
A USPS spokesman, however, told NBC News on Friday that plans to remove the boxes will stop until after the November election.
Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke, a Democrat who represents the Abell neighborhood, called the removal of the box "pure thievery."
"They don't belong to the post office," Clarke said. "They belong to the government of the United States, and there's a process that's always been followed if you want to do anything about removing a mailbox."
In the past, the postal service has publicly reviewed demographics and usage rates for the boxes before moving to remove them, Clarke said. "It was elaborate," she added.
The mailbox removals are the latest in a series of problems that have prompted mounting outcry over the U.S. mail over the past few weeks. Widespread delays in service have become apparent, attributed to a hiring freeze and major restructuring of the system's leadership under the direction of new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
And earlier in the week, Vice first reported that mail-sorting machines are being removed or are scheduled for removal from USPS processing facilities across the country without any official explanation.
A representative for Baltimore Local 181 of the American Postal Workers Union said Friday that six mail processing machines -- four in Baltimore and two in Linthicum -- were taken out of use in early August and are being dismantled. Election mail typically runs through the machines, according to Sherry McKnight, president of the local union.
On Friday, several members of Maryland's congressional delegation wrote to U.S. Postal Service leadership complaining of "major mail delivery issues" at 14 locales in Baltimore City as well as Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County.
The delays come in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic when customers are relying on deliveries of unemployment debit cards, retirement checks and medications. The situation has also sparked concerns about the upcoming election during which many states expect to make use of mail-in ballots as uncertainty around the pandemic remains high.
President Donald Trump, a vocal critic of voting by mail, said this week that the Postal Service cannot handle the millions of vote-by-mail ballots that are expected to be sent this fall due to its inability to access emergency funding he is blocking.
Some have called for the ouster of DeJoy, a major Republican donor and ally of the GOP president, who has instituted the changes at USPS. Protesters gathered outside DeJoy's Washington D.C., home Saturday morning calling for his resignation, according to news reports.
In late July, the postal service warned 46 states that their deadlines for requesting absentee ballots may not provide "sufficient time" for ballots to be mailed to voters and returned to the elections office with the required Election Day postmark.