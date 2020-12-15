WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognized Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. election the day after the Electoral College confirmed his victory – a pivotal moment that further cements President Donald Trump’s defeat.
“The Electoral College has spoken,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”
McConnell had declined to acknowledge Biden’s win until now, saying Trump was entitled to pursue his claims in court, even as Trump-backed cases were dismissed by numerous judges. The Supreme Court last week turned away an effort backed by Trump to toss out election results in states won by Biden.
Biden told reporters he called McConnell Tuesday to “thank him for the congratulations” and told him there are issues where they can work together.
“We’ve always been straight with one another and we agreed to get together sooner than later and I’m looking forward to working with him,” Biden said.
But even as McConnell and other Republicans are acknowledging the election results, Trump is refusing to concede. He continued to tweet unfounded claims of voter fraud in the election after McConnell spoke.
While Trump’s allies could still mount protests next month after the new Congress is seated but before the Jan. 20 inauguration, there is no chance the Democratic-led House would indulge any further attempts to overturn the election results. After Monday’s Electoral College vote, several senior Republican senators also recognized Biden’s victory.
McConnell led into his congratulations to Biden with a lengthy and laudatory recitation of Trump’s record, including “the bold leadership” that resulted in the distribution of a vaccine for the coronavirus faster than most experts had predicted.
He also cited the “once-in-a-generation” overhaul of the tax code, elimination of the individual mandate under Obamacare, increased U.S. energy production and his action on trade.
After the electoral college confirmed Biden’s victory, the president-elect told supporters that seven “mostly senior” Republican senators had called him, “saying they want to work with us.”
He didn’t name any of the lawmakers but predicted that “as Donald Trump’s shadow fades away, you’re going to see an awful lot of change.”
Several other GOP senators publicly recognized Biden’s victory on Monday. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Senate Republican, told reporters, “It’s time for everybody to move on.”
Thune acknowledged that some House Republicans have vowed to contest the Electoral College votes when Congress convenes on Jan. 6 to count them. That effort, Thune said, is “not going anywhere.”
“I understand there are people who feel strongly about the outcome of this election but in the end, at some point you have to face the music,” Thune said.
The No. 2 Senate Democrat, Dick Durbin of Illinois, thanked McConnell for his statement as well as the other Republicans who have now acknowledged Biden’s win. But Durbin said it was “sad and disappointing” for it to take six weeks after the election to do so with democracy under threat.
“I believe we have such a moment here that demands leaders of both parties to carry out their oaths of office and defend our treasured democracy,” Durbin said. “Quite simply, silence is unacceptable.”
Senate Republicans had hesitated to oppose Trump’s false claims about the election results in part because they need his base to show up for Georgia’s two Jan. 5 runoff elections. Those races will determine whether Democrats retake the Senate majority with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting tie-breaking votes.
Trump’s efforts to fight the election results have been backed by both Georgia senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face challenges from Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
McConnell’s recognition of Biden’s win comes as Congress and Trump have yet to agree on an omnibus spending package to fund the regular operations of government, as well as more than $900 billion in additional relief for the coronavirus-battered economy.