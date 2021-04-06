MINNEAPOLIS – Two Minneapolis police officers with experience in crisis intervention and use of force spoke about proper procedures Tuesday in the seventh day of testimony in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, with one of them saying the now-fired officer’s knee on George Floyd’s neck was not part of department training.
Tuesday’s proceedings wrapped up with a Los Angeles police sergeant and use of force expert retained by the prosecution saying that he saw on officer body camera video that Floyd stopped resisting arrest on May 25 that should have led Chauvin and the other officers to ease up on their restraint.
“Initially, when Mr. Floyd was being placed in the back seat of the vehicle, the officers were justified in trying to have him comply and sit in the back seat of the vehicle,” Sgt. Jody Stiger said. “However, once he was placed in the prone position on the ground, he slowly ceased his resistance and the officers – or ex-officers, I should say – should have slowed down or stopped their force.”
At the day’s start, Sgt. Ker Yang, who serves as the Minneapolis Police Department’s crisis intervention training coordinator, and Lt. Johnny Mercil, who oversees the MPD’s use of force training, became the seventh and eighth current or former Minneapolis police officers to testify. That included Chief Medaria Arradondo.
Yang testified that in his job he coordinates with civilian mental health professionals to train officers who encounter people in crisis situations, such as mental health issues. Although Yang was never directly asked about Chauvin’s actions, he discussed the best practices in dealing with people in crisis, or a situation “beyond a person’s coping mechanism. What it is beyond their control, they don’t know what to do.” That could also include people under the influence of drugs and alcohol or suffering from anxiety.
Yang said he trains officers to “bring them back down.”
“When it is safe and feasible, we shall de-escalate,” Yang said, adding that the model for crisis intervention focuses on voice, neutrality, respect and trust. “It is useful, and it is practical.”
He was followed by Mercil, who explained to the jury when two specific neck restraints are allowed on a subject: one that renders a suspect unconscious to counter “active aggression” or one that does keeps someone conscious while offering the lesser “active resistance.”
He testified about “red zones,” where injury tends to range from serious to long lasting and could include serious bodily injury or death. Areas included the head, neck and sternum, among others.
Mercil was shown a photo from the viral bystander video of Floyd under Chauvin’s knee and then asked whether that tactic is part of department training that Chauvin and all other officers have received.
“No, sir,” the lieutenant said. At the same time, he acknowledged that department policy does not explicitly forbid such an act, but he added that this position should stop once a suspect is handcuffed and under control, as Floyd was that night.
During cross-examination, defense attorney Eric Nelson offered for the first time a series of photographs from Officer Thomas Lane’s body camera. Mercil agreed they show Chauvin’s knee and shin on Floyd’s shoulder area. The images offer four moments within a five-minute span.
After viewing those photos, Nelson asked Mercil, “Does this appear to be a neck restraint?” Mercil responded with “no.”
Nelson also raised questions of a general nature about whether suspects Mercil has ever arrested “at times are making excuses,” say they are suffering a medical emergency or declare “’I can’t breathe’” to avoid going to jail. The lieutenant said he’s had those experiences.
While pinned on the pavement, Floyd was asked by police during his arrest how he could talk while at the same time being unable to breathe, a question that appeared to raise the question among the officers about Floyd being deceptive.
The afternoon started with testimony from Nicole Mackenzie, the department’s medical support coordinator and first aid educator of officers.
Mackenzie helped the prosecution make two points: that cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can be started while waiting for paramedics to arrive and that talking contradicts someone’s contention that they can’t breathe.
Prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked Mackenzie whether officers are trained to go ahead with CPR before an ambulance arrives. She said yes. Floyd did not receive medical attention while under arrest until two paramedics arrived.
In the context of talking during an “I can’t breathe” plea, Mackenzie said, “There is a possibility somebody could be in respiratory distress and still be able to verbalize it. Just because they’re speaking doesn’t mean they’re breathing adequately.”