SAN DIEGO – A new variation of the coronavirus discovered in Japan is “very likely already in the U.S.” as well, according to Davey Smith, director of infectious diseases at the University of California, San Diego.
Japanese health officials said Sunday that the variant, known as B.1.1.248, appears to have been brought into their country by four travelers from Brazil.
The virus can be spread between countries by air travelers, although health officials say commercial airlines have worked hard in recent months to reduce that risk.