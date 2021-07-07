SURFSIDE – The news was expected but no less gut-wrenching to hear.
On the 14th day of the search through the rubble in Surfside, families and loved ones were told that the around-the-clock search and rescue effort for live victims at the Champlain Towers South has come to an end.
Fire authorities said there is no longer hope that there are any survivors of the June 24 collapse and that the transition to a recovery effort will begin Wednesday at midnight Eastern time.
In a video stream of Miami-Dade Fire Chief of Operations Ray Jadallah’s briefing to families Wednesday afternoon, he said the announcement was “some of the hardest news I’ve ever had to deliver in my professional career.”
He attributed the decision to the lack of voids, or spaces where there could be victims.
He said when a wall collapses, it could create a triangle-shaped pocket space. If a floor collapses, it can create a “W” shape.
In a pancake collapse like the one in Surfside, it’s “a floor on top of a floor on top of a floor,” he said to media Wednesday night, noting that in one section of the parking garage six floors of the building were located stacked on top of each other.
Through tears, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called the move an “extremely difficult decision” and that rescuers have “exhausted every option.”
“To share this news to families this evening who are missing their loved ones was devastating,” she told media Wednesday night. “We have all asked God for a miracle.”
The death toll in the Surfside collapse now stands at 54, after the most victims were found in any 12-hour or 24-period. Three of the victims identified Wednesday were engineer Simon Segal, 80, and Graciela and Gino Cattarossi, whose daughter and 7-year-old granddaughter also died in the collapse. Their other daughter, Andrea, is still missing.
Since the demolition of the remaining part of the building Sunday night, 22 victims have been recovered from the rubble, and officials have said the demolition of the remainder of the collapsed building allows rescue workers to search a wider area. Significant removal of the pile has allowed rescuers to get into areas they couldn’t access before.
Jadallah said search crews have not found any possible signs of life – an alert from a dog, sonar detection or image captured on camera – since the early hours of the search and rescue mission.