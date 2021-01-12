An accelerating rush to give coronavirus vaccines to Americans is leading to confusion over who can get a shot when, and creating disparities that could complicate the push toward widespread immunity.
As COVID rips through the population and states struggle to vaccinate residents with limited supplies and a paucity of federal assistance, some governors are opting for radical solutions. Rather than giving initial vaccines only to the elderly and front-line health workers, they’re offering shots to a wide swath of people to quickly reach the maximum possible.
Any resident of Georgia, Florida, Texas, Delaware or Ohio who is 65 or older can now sign up for a shot. California has opened mass clinics in places like Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Petco Park in San Diego. New York City is offering vaccines in schools and post offices, among other sites, and will have 24-hour centers in each of its five boroughs.
That has led to a dizzying patchwork of rules – strict hierarchies based on risk or need in some states, and more freewheeling approaches in others – that create variations in access to the potentially life-saving shots. In some cases, the frenzy to get doses into arms has rewarded people merely for being in the right place at the right time, while high-risk individuals are left exposed.
On Tuesday, Trump administration officials encouraged states to expand access to vaccines to anyone over age 65, regardless of any underlying medical conditions, as well as anyone over 16 who has a pre-existing condition.