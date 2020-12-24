WASHINGTON – A surprise scuffle over pandemic relief is set to run up against a crucial federal funding deadline next week as Democrats side with President Donald Trump in his demand for $2,000 payments to most Americans and Republicans take up his criticism of government spending.
Republicans on Thursday objected to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer‘s attempt to replace the $600 payments in the latest pandemic relief legislation with the $2,000 payments Trump said he wants. Democrats will try again Monday, with a similar new bill that will be put to a full vote on the House floor.
“House and Senate Democrats have repeatedly fought for bigger checks for the American people, which House and Senate Republicans have repeatedly rejected – first, during our negotiations when they said that they would not go above $600 and now, with this act of callousness on the Floor,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement Thursday.
The standoff over stimulus payments comes after months of intense negotiations finally yielded a compromise to inject $900 billion into the U.S. economy – including forgivable loans for small businesses, supplemental unemployment benefits, support for renters facing eviction and funds for vaccine distribution. Those measures were combined with $1.4 trillion in annual government spending, and now the entire package is in limbo.
Trump hasn’t explicitly said he would veto the legislation, which Congress finished processing Thursday after it passed both chambers Monday. The White House did not respond to multiple requests for comment. The bill will be flown to Florida, where Trump is spending Christmas at his private Mar-a-Lago club, according to a person familiar with the matter.
If the president doesn’t sign the bill by Monday night, the government – now operating under temporary funding – would begin a partial shutdown starting Tuesday. The House may attempt to pass another stopgap funding measure Monday if Trump hasn’t acted.
The president tweeted a video Tuesday criticizing the $2.3 trillion bill.
His call for $2,000 payments, which most Republicans rejected as too costly, surprised GOP lawmakers.
“Republicans in Congress and the White House can’t agree on what they want,” Hoyer told reporters Thursday at the Capitol.