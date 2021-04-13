MINNEAPOLIS – A longtime police instructor testified Tuesday for the defense that Derek Chauvin was justified in using his knee to detain George Floyd late last spring, but the expert also acknowledged that the now-fired Minneapolis officer maintained that position for minutes after resistance to the arrest had ceased.
Barry Brodd, who is now a private consultant and expert in use of force, said during Chauvin’s murder trial in Hennepin County District Court that he reviewed all the video and other evidence dealing with Floyd’s detention at 38th and Chicago and said, “I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified and acting with objective reasonableness following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement in his interactions with Mr. Floyd.”
During cross examination by prosecutor Steve Schliecher, Brodd pointed out that Floyd was even “resting comfortably” in one moment on the pavement with three officers restraining him, an observation that had not been made during any of the previous 11 days of testimony by witnesses, members of law enforcement or experts in medicine or police training.
“Based on your view of the defendant kneeling on Mr. Floyd ... the defendant did not alter the level of force that he was using on Mr. Floyd, did he?” Schleicher asked.
“No,” responded.
Schleicher: “Even though Mr. Floyd had become as you put, at this point, compliant, fair?”
Brodd: “More compliant, yes.”
Schleicher: “Well, what part of this is not compliant?”
Brodd: “So I see his arm position in the picture that’s posted, that a compliant person would have both their hands in the small of their back and just be resting comfortably, vs. like he’s still moving around.”
Schleicher: “Did you say resting comfortably?”
Brodd: “Or laying comfortably.”
Schleicher: “Resting comfortably on the pavement?”
When asked about his opinion earlier under defense questioning, Brodd brought up a scenario he taught at his academy of a domestic violence incident when an individual is tased, falls to ground and strikes his head. That’s not deadly force, that’s an accidental death, Brodd contended.
Brodd, who for served 22 years in the Santa Rosa Police Department before his retirement in 2004, testified that police used force in attempting to get Floyd in the squad and while getting him to the ground. But once Floyd was on the ground, Brodd said, he didn’t believe the “prone control” position was use of force.
He said officers must always keep their head on a swivel and engage in “one upmanship,” meaning police do not have to fight fair: “They’re allowed to overcome your resistance by going up a level to gain control,” he said.
“I can’t imagine how many times I’ve been exposed to personally or seen other officers dealing with a traffic stop or jaywalking or some minor offense and they end up in a fight for their life because of the conduct of the individual,” he said.
Brodd also pointed to other factors that supported Chauvin keeping Floyd on the pavement for more than 9 minutes.
“In this situation there were space limitations: Mr. Floyd was butted up against a patrol car, there was traffic still driving down the street, there were crowd issues that took the attention of the officers and Mr. Floyd was still somewhat resisting,” he said.
He also said the agitated crowd played a justifiable role in Chauvin continuing to keep Floyd in he prone position, given that the bystanders had distracted and concerned him to the point that he reached for his Mace.
Under cross examination, prosecutor Schleicher showed Brodd a photo of Chauvin pinning Floyd to the pavement. Brodd acknowledged that “I see his knee on the upper spine and neck area.”
Schleicher then went after Brodd’s contention that using “prone control” was actually not use of force. Brodd did agree that if Floyd was feeling pain, then Chauvin’s actions would indeed be a use of force despite a lack of resistance for most of the 9-plus minutes.
“Seen in this picture,” Brodd said, looking at Chauvin’s body erect over a handcuffed Floyd and the knee on the neck, “that could be use of force.”
The prosecutor then steered Brodd into slightly changing what he earlier described as the position of Chauvin’s knees on Floyd. When questioned by Nelson, Brodd described the officer’s left knee on Floyd’s neck or back area and the right knee on Floyd’s left arm and next to his torso.
Brodd came to agree with Schleicher that Chauvin was “on top” of Floyd with both knees for the entire time, with the right knee more on the back than anywhere else.
Shown a photo of Chauvin on top of Floyd and directed to look at the officer’s left toe off the ground, Brodd said “it’s possible” that this put more pressure on Floyd’s back, but Floyd’s movements might have caused the toe to rise slightly.
“I saw the officer reach out for a little balance with his hand against the squad car” at that moment, Brodd said.
Schleicher then walked Brodd through videos showing the first several minutes after Chauvin positioned himself on Floyd’s prone body while at the same time bystanders for the most part quietly and passively standing by before turning more vocal and agitated.
Brodd agreed that Floyd was saying his stomach and “everything hurts” while at the same time saying, “I can’t breathe.”
“Did you note at all ... at any time note Mr. Floyd saying that ‘my neck hurts?’ the prosecutor asked. Brodd said, “I heard it, but I didn’t note it.”