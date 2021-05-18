ELIZABETH CITY – The shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City last month was justified and the three deputies involved will not be charged, a North Carolina district attorney said Tuesday.
The deputies felt threatened by Brown as he backed his car in his driveway and then sped forward, at first toward deputies and then across a vacant lot, District Attorney Andrew Womble said in a press conference.
One deputy holding the driver’s door handle was yanked toward the car, causing part of his body to be pulled onto the hood, Womble said.
Womble showed still photos and clips from the body cam videos as he revealed his findings to about 40 media members in the Pasquotank County Public Safety building.
“If the first shot is justified, the last shot is justified until the threat is cleared,” Womble said.
The result of the investigation was “not a surprise,” said Kirk Rivers, a community activist. “A man is dead. They broke their own policy of when to use deadly force.”
Rivers and others began protesting Tuesday evening along Colonial Avenue, near the public safety building where the press conference occurred. By 6 p.m. there were about 50 people gathered on the roadside.
In all, 14 shots were fired from Glock handguns and an AR-15 rifle by three different deputies. The fatal shot hit Brown in the back of the head.
Brown was hit twice by deputies, not five times, as was reported in early accounts, Womble said. The other marks on his body were from shrapnel, he said, based on a report from the medical examiner.
Deputies were attempting to serve search and arrest warrants at his Elizabeth City home on April 21.
Brown’s family has watched about 20 minutes of body-cam video of the incident and contended the shooting wasn’t justified. The video showed only the parts that included Brown.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. The FBI is also investigating the shooting separately. Law enforcement had been investigating Brown for more than a year prior to the shooting.
Brown had a criminal record going back to at least 1997, with several convictions for drug violations, domestic violence and six instances of assaulting an officer, according to court records.
Prior to the search warrant, an informant bought cocaine from Brown laced with fentanyl, which can be deadly in very small doses, Womble said.
During the autopsy, Brown was found to have a piece of cocaine in his mouth that was too large to swallow, Womble said.
Brown told a friend the night before the shooting that he thought police were following him, Womble said.
On the morning of April 21, Brown was located on Speed Street and followed to his home on Perry Street several blocks away. Instead of going into his home, Brown remained in his car, Womble said.
Deputies pulled into his driveway with lights on blocking him. Brown refused to get out of his car despite the deputies’ commands.
The videos show deputies surrounding the car, repeatedly yelling for Brown to show his hands.
The deputy holding the door handle was pulled against the hood of the car as Brown backed up. Brown then went forward and turned left off the driveway to the vacant lot. Officers were able back away without difficulty and avoid getting struck by the car. They commanded him to stop as he drove away, leaving tire marks in the grass. They fired shots as he left.
Brown’s car crossed Roanoke Avenue and struck a tree.
In interviews during the investigation, the three officers who fired shots said they felt Brown could run them or another deputy over, Womble said after the press conference. They also believed Brown was a threat to others if he escaped.