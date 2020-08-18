WASHINGTON – Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday that he would pause changes to U.S. Postal Service operations until after the November election, following an intensifying backlash from lawmakers in both parties.
DeJoy, who took office in June after his appointment by President Donald Trump, had been pursuing a number of changes, including the elimination of overtime for many employees. That sparked concerns about potential delays in handling what is expected to be an unprecedented volume of mail ballots.
Most controversially, the Postal Service recently removed sorting machines from facilities in Kansas City, Wichita and other cities as part of a modernization plan.
DeJoy said that no additional mail processing equipment will be removed, no sorting facilities will be closed, retail hours will stay unchanged and overtime pay for employees will continue to be approved as needed.
“The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall. Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards,” DeJoy said in a statement.
“The American public should know that this is our number one priority between now and election day. The 630,000 dedicated women and men of the Postal Service are committed, ready and proud to meet this sacred duty.”
In addition to concerns about the election, the policy changes spurred bipartisan criticism about the potential impact to rural communities, especially for seniors and others who rely on the Postal Service for prescriptions.
The Postal Service delivered more than 1.2 billion prescriptions last year, including the bulk of the Veterans Administration’s prescriptions.
Sen. Jerry Moran, the Kansas Republican who chairs the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, pointed to concerns about prescription deliveries in a Monday letter to DeJoy.
“Serving a rural state like Kansas, I understand well the crippling impact that losing the Postal Service would have on rural communities across the country,” Moran said.
“Kansans have expressed grave concern with recent mail delays, especially those waiting for prescription deliveries as timely delivery is often a matter of life and death.”
The comments from Moran and other GOP lawmakers reflect how politically precarious DeJoy’s agenda has become for Republicans. The Postal Service consistently ranks as one of the most popular institutions in the country.
DeJoy’s policy reversal comes ahead of a Saturday vote in the U.S. House on legislation that would provide emergency $25 billion aid for the Postal Service and block DeJoy from pursuing operational changes.
Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., whose mother has worked for the Postal Service for two decades, called for DeJoy’s ouster last week in the face of the changes, which had coincided with President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on mail voting.
Davids said DeJoy’s announcement is insufficient, noting that it does not address whether the sorting machines removed last week will be returned to their prior location.
“These are the consequences of this Administration’s attempts to sabotage the Postal Service for their own political gain. It’s why I spoke out against the Postmaster General’s reckless policies, and why I believe he needs to be replaced with new, nonpartisan leadership,” Davids said in a statement Tuesday.