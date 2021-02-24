New Jersey federal prosecutors dropped a DWI charge Wednesday against rocker Bruce Springsteen.
Springsteen was cleared during his 11 a.m. remote appearance before Newark Federal Court Judge Anthony R. Mautone, where the Boss and his lawyer attended remotely. The session drew more than 125 media members, with Springsteen pleading to a single count of consuming alcoholic beverages near a New Jersey beach.
Springsteen was arrested on the afternoon of Nov. 14 at the Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, N.J., just 12 miles from his Jersey home, after he admitted knocking back a pair of tequila shots in the prior 20 minutes.
The park ranger who busted the Boss for driving while intoxicated recounted watching the “Born to Run” star pour the last drink from a bottle of Patron tequila before taking off on his Triumph motorcycle. A report described the Garden State guitar slinger as smelling strongly of alcohol, unsteady on his feet and glassy-eyed before his arrest.
Springsteen, 71, a native of Freehold, also refused to take a breathalyzer test and botched a test where he was asked to perform a “stop and turn” — taking 45 steps rather than the requested 18, according to court papers.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and legendary live performer hired an attorney but never made any public statements after word of the arrest finally leaked months later.