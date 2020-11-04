On an election night in Puerto Rico full of cliffhangers and razor-thin margins, one vote seemed a bit more clear: A majority in the U.S. territory wants the island to be a full-fledged state. A nonbinding referendum on the sidelines of the governor's race found that 52% of voters want statehood versus 48% who are against it.
Some 590,000 people voted in favor of statehood – more votes than any gubernatorial candidate received including pro-statehood front-runner Pedro Pierluisi.
The local vote, however, is the easy part. It's up to Washington – long reluctant to budge on the issue – to move the issue forward.
Statehood promoters hoped a Democratic sweep might open the door for statehood.