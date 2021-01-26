Moments after senators were sworn in Tuesday as jurors in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Republicans forced a vote on the constitutionality of the process that strongly suggested Democrats won’t be able to get the two-thirds support they will need for an eventual conviction next month.
Forty-five Senate Republicans supported a resolution by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., that said the trial is illegal because Trump is a private citizen and no longer president. Democrats had the votes to table Paul’s motion, with support from five Republicans.
But the level of GOP support for Paul’s effort underscored how difficult it will be to get 17 Republicans to vote to convict Trump.
“I think it’ll be enough to show that, you know, more than a third of the Senate thinks that the whole proceeding is unconstitutional, which will show that ultimately they don’t have the votes,” Paul told reporters Tuesday before the vote.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said the theory that the Constitution prohibits a trial of a former official is “flat-out wrong by every frame of analysis.”
He pointed to the fact that the Constitution allows the Senate to not only remove an official from office, but also bar him or her from holding future office.
“If the framers intended impeachment to merely be a vehicle to remove sitting officials from their office, they would not have included that additional provision,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.
Republicans who joined Democrats against the Paul measure were Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
Though many more GOP lawmakers have condemned Trump’s actions in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the party has largely coalesced around the idea that an impeachment trial of a former president is unconstitutional.
Republicans say the fact that Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. is not presiding at the trial is proof that it is not valid. The Constitution says that the chief justice must preside at trials of the president. Roberts has reportedly signaled he does not want to be involved, and Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., will preside over Trump’s trial instead. Leahy previously called on Trump to resign and will still get to vote.
“I think it’s a sham impeachment,” Paul said Monday. “If the chief justice isn’t coming over, it’s just a partisan farce.”
Democrats and several legal experts say there is precedent for the Senate to conduct an impeachment trial after the official has left office. In 1876, the Senate held an impeachment trial of a war secretary who resigned immediately before he was impeached by the House.
Paul’s motion – while procedural – forced Republicans into a difficult position. While several Republicans agree that a trial is not valid, a handful have left the door open to conviction.