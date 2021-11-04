LOS ANGELES – A former “Rust” cameraman pushed back Wednesday against allegations of sabotage recently floated by attorneys for the set’s sole armorer, who has come under scrutiny following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, former camera crew department head Lane Luper rejected the suggestion that someone intentionally planted live rounds of ammunition into the box of dummy rounds that armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed used to load the prop gun fired by star Alec Baldwin.
“If they have any evidence of that, they should be talking to the sheriff and not morning television shows,” Luper said, referring to multiple TV interviews Gutierrez Reed’s lawyers gave Wednesday.
“It’s dangerous, and it’s an irresponsible theory to put out on TV.”
According to the Los Angeles Times’ timeline of events, Luper and other members of the “Rust” camera team – fed up with unsafe and unreasonable working conditions – walked off the set the morning before Hutchins died.
Reps for Gutierrez Reed have speculated that a disgruntled crew member might have smuggled the live rounds of ammunition to “prove a point.”
Asked by Cuomo if he ever “heard anybody saying that they wanted to do something like that” or had “any inclination” that someone would purposefully cause such a safety hazard, Luper said, “Absolutely not.”
“Movie sets – it’s a group of friends,” he added. “Everybody there, they deeply care for each other.”
Around the time Cuomo’s conversation with Luper ran Wednesday night on CNN, Gutierrez Reed’s attorneys released an additional statement doubling down on their defense of their client, whose experience level has come into question during the “Rust” investigation.
Late last month, the senior electrician on “Rust” publicly blamed Gutierrez Reed and producers for “negligence” leading to Hutchins’ death – arguing that “there is no way a twenty-four-year-old woman can be a professional with armory.”
“Hannah was incredibly safety conscious and took her job very seriously from the moment she started,” said Jason Bowles, an attorney for Gutierrez Reed.
“Never in a million years did Hannah think that live rounds could have been in the ‘dummy’ Round box. Who put those in there and why is the central question. ... No one could have anticipated or thought that someone would introduce live rounds into this set.”