WASHINGTON – The Senate on Tuesday approved a sweeping effort to fortify the nation’s ability to compete with China’s economic and political ambitions by shoveling billions of dollars into scientific research and American manufacturing across several industries, including artificial intelligence, robotics and wireless service.
The quarter-trillion-dollar package, approved 68-32, earmarks $52 billion to address the domestic manufacturing shortage of semiconductors, which has slowed the production of cars, laptops and video game consoles.
The bill also strengthens the nation’s intellectual property rules, gives the federal government new authority to limit foreign visitors who may be conducting espionage and imposes a “diplomatic” boycott of the Olympic Games scheduled to take place in China next year. Under such an action, American athletes could participate in the Games, but the State Department could not sponsor trips by U.S. government employees.
Called the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, the legislation marks one of the most significant steps Congress has taken to stand up to the growing power of Beijing in decades.
The rarely seen bipartisan effort comes after the pandemic brought into sharper focus long-simmering concerns about China’s growing manufacturing capabilities and a decline in the domestic production of pivotal goods, such as personal protective equipment and computer chips.
It also underscores how both political parties have come to view China’s threat as a vital national priority.
The bill is a significant agreement for Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana. One of his party’s earliest China “hawks,” Schumer has been pushing the issue for years in hopes of thwarting China’s economic influence.
He said the U.S. had settled into a complacency “at the top of the global heap,” which allowed China to outpace the country in funding for basic scientific research as a percentage of gross domestic product.
“We have put ourselves in a very precarious position of potentially falling behind the rest of the world in the technologies and industries that will define the next century,” Schumer said on the Senate floor, hailing the bill as a chance to turn the tide.
“It could be a moment in history that future generations look back on as a turning point for American leadership in the 21st century,” he said.
Schumer was able to weave together a political coalition by channeling both parties’ interest in helping U.S. manufacturing and standing up to China.