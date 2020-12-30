WASHINGTON – Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley became the first senator to say he’ll object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to accept the results of the presidential election. Several House Republicans have previously signaled their intention to do the same.
With members of both the House and Senate bringing objections, it will set off a dramatic scenario requiring a roll call vote in both chambers. The January votes are unlikely to change the outcome of the election, but they will cap off a prolonged effort by President Donald Trump’s allies seeking to overturn the president’s defeat and hinder Biden’s transition. Democrats control the House and will be able to vote down the measure. In the GOP-controlled Senate, several GOP senators have already indicated their objections to efforts to overturn the election and will likely join Democrats in affirming Biden’s win.
Hawley cited unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and accused the state of Pennsylvania of failing to adhere to its election laws by extending the deadline for mail-in ballots.