WASHINGTON — Recent allegations of lawmakers potentially benefiting from personal stock market trades has propelled new interest in reigning in their ability to trade or own individual stocks while in office.
Dozens of lawmakers have come out in support of competing but similar bills that would limit their ability to hold or trade stocks while in office, perhaps requiring them to put any stocks into a blind trust before being sworn in.
The issue has drawn bipartisan support and opposition, rather than along the usual party-line divide. Most of the support has been driven by lawmakers, Democratic and Republican, who were elected in the past five years, with longer-tenured lawmakers generally noncommittal or less supportive.
After previously pushing back on the proposals, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., opened the door to the idea of new prohibitions on Thursday.
“If members want to do that, I’m OK with that,” she said. But she rejected the idea that a ban is needed because lawmakers cannot be trusted to act ethically. “I just don’t buy into that,” she said.
Pelosi does not personally own or trade stocks, but her husband, Paul Pelosi, is a frequent trader and, according to recent disclosures required under existing law, owns millions of dollars in individual stocks, including in high-profile companies like Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon.
Pelosi’s comments signaled how quickly the tide might be changing on the issue. Last month, she said lawmakers should be allowed to participate in the free market economy.
At that time, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Punchbowl News that he is considering new limitations or an outright ban on members owning or trading stocks if Republicans take the majority next year.
Other Democratic leaders have been hesitant to take a position. In separate comments earlier this week, Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Vice Chairman Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., took no position on the proposals, but indicated they’re open to discussions.
Given the political popularity of banning lawmakers from trading stocks, Jeffries and Aguilar refused to cede the ethical high ground to McCarthy’s proposal.
“What we aren’t going to do is to be lectured on this issue by someone who coddled the twice-impeached president ... who had his own ethical issues related to disclosures,” Aguilar said, referring to McCarthy’s relationship with former President Donald Trump.
Pelosi tasked Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., with reviewing the existing law governing lawmakers’ stock holdings.
Lofgren said “the issue of some members’ noncompliance with these important reporting requirements merits a fresh review of the law, including its enforcement requirements and penalties for noncompliance.”
Most of the proposals would prohibit lawmakers from trading individual stocks while in office. Others would prohibit any ownership of stocks, with one plan allowing stocks to be placed in a blind trust.
There is some debate about whether ownership or trading prohibitions should extend to spouses and dependent children. Members would be allowed to keep mutual funds or Treasury bonds.
“What is just stunning to me — with the access to information that we receive — is that we can trade individual stocks,” said Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., who has written a bill that would require lawmakers to sell their stocks before coming to Congress. “Just the appearance that members of Congress benefit financially from their positions really isn’t sustainable.”
While insider trading is already illegal, proponents of the bans say lawmakers have access to information the general public does not.
The potential for conflict confronted Craig in 2019 when, as a member of a House aviation subcommittee, she was frequently briefed on when Boeing’s 737 Max airliner may be reapproved for flights after two deadly crashes.
Having worked in investor relations before coming to Congress, Craig said, “I’m thinking to myself, my God, the information I just received, someone could — not that I’m accusing members of Congress of doing it — go out and short Boeing stock today and make a fortune.”
The issue has caught fire with members in office for fewer than five years. Bills have also been introduced by Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., who was first elected 2016; Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Chip Roy, R-Texas, both elected in 2018; Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., elected in 2018; and Sens. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., both elected in 2020.