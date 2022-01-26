WASHINGTON — Justice Stephen G. Breyer, the Supreme Court’s 83-year-old liberal pragmatist, plans to retire this year, clearing the way for President Joe Biden to make his first appointment to the high court.
Breyer, a 1994 appointee of President Bill Clinton, is the senior member of the three-justice liberal bloc, and his retirement is unlikely to change the court’s ideological balance.
But it should allow Democrats to replace him with a younger and possibly more assertive progressive. The confirmation process is likely to dominate Democrats’ agenda in 2022.
“President Biden’s nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.
Breyer’s plans were first reported Wednesday by NBC News. Court and White House officials had no comment.
Biden has pledged to appoint the first Black woman to the court, and the leading candidates are Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, 51, and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, 45.
Jackson, who serves as a federal appeals court judge in Washington was a Supreme Court clerk for Breyer in 1999 and 2000. In March of last year, Biden nominated her to serve on the U.S. court of appeals for the District of Columbia to fill the seat vacated by Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Last month, she joined a three-judge ruling of the D.C. circuit that rejected former President Donald Trump’s claim of “executive privilege” over the White House records that were sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. And last week, the Supreme Court turned down Trump’s appeal of that decision with only one dissent.
Kruger served as a law clerk for the late Justice John Paul Stevens in 2003 and 2004. White House sources say Kruger was asked to serve as U.S. solicitor general for the Biden administration but refused to step down from the state high court and return to Washington. They said that might dim her chances of being nominated now to the high court.
Others who have been cited as potential nominees are J. Michelle Childs, a federal district judge in South Carolina who is a favorite of Democratic South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn, and Sherrilyn Ifill, the outgoing president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
Asked Wednesday whether Biden might select Vice President Kamala Harris, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president has “every intention” of running with Harris as his running mate in 2024.
In recent weeks, Breyer has sounded increasingly frustrated by the court’s turn to the right. When the justices heard arguments on Biden’s plan to require vaccinations or regular testing in most private companies, Breyer said it would be “unbelievable” for the court to overturn such a rule in the midst of pandemic. But the court did just that a week later by a 6-3 vote.
The timing of his departure was likely affected by the Democrats’ narrow hold on control in the Senate. By leaving well before the 2022 midterm, Breyer ensures Democrats will have plenty of time to replace him before the next election, when Republicans hope to recapture control of the Senate.
The last time Republicans held the Senate under a Democratic president, Senate GOP leaders simply declined to act on the nominee. In 2016, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., refused to hold hearings or a vote on Garland, President Barack Obama’s nominee to fill the seat of Justice Antonin Scalia, who had died suddenly.
Breyer has been under heavy pressure to resign from liberals pointing to the example of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She declined to step down when Democrats held the White House and Senate during the Obama administration, and died when Trump and Republicans were in control, shifting the court’s ideological balance.
And even before the 2022 election, with a Senate split 50-50, some progressives worry that an unexpected shift of one seat due to death or resignation on the Democratic side could restore control to McConnell.
Breyer replaced Justice Harry Blackmun, the author of the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. He reliably joined Justice Ginsburg and the court’s liberals on the major issues that divided the justices. He supported abortion rights, college affirmative action and gay rights, and he dissented when the conservative majority struck down the limits on campaign spending and severely restricted the Voting Rights Act.
However, Breyer never achieved great prominence on a high court that was dominated by its conservatives and the right-leaning moderates who cast the deciding votes, including Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Anthony M. Kennedy. Meanwhile, liberals cheered for Ginsburg and the more outspoken Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Obama’s first appointee.
Breyer is a California native, having grown up in San Francisco, and attended Stanford University as an undergraduate. But he spent most of his working life shuttling between Boston and Washington. He taught law at Harvard University and became a protege of Massachusetts Sen. Edward M. Kennedy and served for a time as one of Kennedy’s top aides in the Senate. Kennedy played a key role in winning him an appeals court seat in Boston in 1980 and a Supreme Court appointment in 1994.